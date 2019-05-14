Tim Conway Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Carol Burnett’ Star Die?

On May 14, at 8:45 a.m. PT, it was announced that the former star of The Carol Burnett Show, Tim Conway, has died. He was 85 years-old. Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene, his stepdaughter, seven biological children, five being from his first marriage to Mary Anne Dalton, and two granddaughters.

Prior to his death, he suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and according to People, had no signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke, NPH (NPH) is an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain’s ventricles, or cavities. It occurs if the normal flow of CSF throughout the brain and spinal cord is blocked in some way. This causes the ventricles to enlarge, putting pressure on the brain. Normal pressure hydrocephalus can occur in people of any age, but it is most common in the elderly. It could result from numerous factors such as a subarachnoid hemorrhage, head trauma, infection, tumor, or complications of surgery. However, many people develop NPH even when none of these factors are present.

In 2018, the actor and comedian underwent brain surgery which caused a major dispute between his wife Charlene and daughter, Kelly Conway. Kelly believed her father was suffering from dementia post-surgery, and wanted to be appointed as his permanent conservatorship. At the time, Conway was non-responsive and didn’t have the ability to articulate or advocate for himself.

After a year of court battles, the family settled their issues in April 2019. A rep for Conway’s daughter told FOX, “Kelly Conway is very happy with the outcome after more than a year of fighting to keep her dad safe and sound. She is now allowed to see him.” Court documents obtained by People said the court found “clear and convincing evidence” that a conservatorship was necessary, and that Charlene was “suitable and qualified.”



In addition to five Emmys, Conway won Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting actor for The Carol Burnett Show, on which he was best known for characters including the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball. His first credited role was in 1964’s McHale’s Navy as Ensign Charles Parker.The beloved actor received his own sitcom in 1970, The Tim Conway Show, but it only last one season.The comedian’s other TV credits include guest appearances on Married… With Children, Mad About You, Glee, Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly. In 2008, he received a sixth Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in Comedy Series for his role of Buck Bright during Season 2 of Tina Fey’s 30 Rock.

