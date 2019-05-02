Gypsy Rose & Dee Dee Blanchard’s Facebook Pages [PHOTOS]

When Dee Dee Blanchard was first stabbed to death, police initially thought that Gypsy Rose was much younger than she actually was and possibly missing. This was because Dee Dee portrayed her daughter to the outside world as being young and sickly, requiring a feeding tube, a wheelchair, and even ultimately having her teeth removed to keep up the facade. Nicholas Godejohn, who was Gypsy’s boyfriend at the time, murdered Dee Dee at Gypsy’s request. They both believed it was the only way Gypsy would ever be free of her mother. Gypsy and Nicholas are both serving jail time: Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years and Nicholas was sentenced to life. At the time, news of what happened to Dee Dee first spread from a Facebook post published to Dee Dee and Gypsy’s joint Facebook page. But Gypsy also had numerous secret Facebook pages too. Read on to learn more.

Dee Dee & Gypsy Blanchard’s Shared Facebook Page

Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose had a public, shared Facebook page that still exists today in a memorialized form under the name “deegyp.blancharde.”

On the day that Dee Dee was murdered, either Gypsy or Nicholas took to the page and made a disturbing post about her death. Here’s a screenshot of that post and people’s reactions to it. Springfield News-Leader reported that it was later determined that Gypsy Blanchard made the Facebook post.

Friends and neighbors had no idea what was happening and had a big discussion about what to do after the strange message was posted to their Facebook page. Kimberly and David Blanchard, who are not related, were neighbors and commented in the replies. David spoke to Springfield News-Leader in 2015 about how he crawled into their home through a window to make sure they were OK. He said he was there for less than five minutes, touched very little, and didn’t see anything suspicious. He said deputies gave him “quasi-permission” to go inside. You can see replies from Kimberly as she and David try to figure things out.

And they updated others on what was happening.

She let people know if they knew anything else.

And another neighbor shared updates too.

Friends and neighbors tried to offer ideas and piece together what was happening.

And Kimberly realized that whoever left the post was likely still reading all their responses.

Gypsy Blanchard Had Multiple Secret Facebook Accounts

Gypsy Blanchard had about five Facebook accounts at the time, Springfield News-Leader shared, but it appears that only the dual account with Dee Dee Blanchard, which has since been memorialized, is still online.

In fact, according to a warrant at the time, the Facebook accounts included accounts for Nicholas Godejohn, Nicholas Bella Rose, Snowgypsy Blanchard, Gypsy’s Trip (which is now a broken link), Praying for DeeDee and Gypsy, Bella Rose, and Gypsy Rose, Springfield News-Leader shared at the time.

One of Gypsy’s private Facebook pages was posted with the username snowgypsy.blanchard, but that page is no longer public or it has since been taken down. An Internet Archive page exists for that page from 2016, but it simply shows the error message “Sorry, this content isn’t available right now.”

The page Gypsy’s Trip was identified as belonging to Gypsy Blanchard in 2015 and has one Internet archive version that points to a website called GypsyRoseTrip.com which no longer exists. Knowing what was happening with Dee Dee behind the scenes and how she was mistreating Gypsy, the Facebook posts archived from 2015 and earlier are harrowing.

A page possibly belonging to Nicholas Godejohn is still on Facebook. Back when the news first broke, some people identified it as belonging to him. A post has not been added since 2015, which lends credence to the possibility that this was his page.There’s not much publicly available on the pages except for the profile photo and a few Change.org petitions shared over the years.

None of Gypsy’s other Facebook pages are still . This is the profile photo of the one remaining page that is memorialized on Facebook:

According to Gypsy’s father and stepmother, she is thriving in jail, away from her mother. She was sentenced to 10 years.