Hallmark’s ‘Sailing Into Love’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Countdown to Summer series with Sailing Into Love, starring Leah Renee and Chris McNally. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see photos.

How To Watch ‘Sailing Into Love’

Sailing Into Love premieres tonight, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air May 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern, May 21 at 4 p.m., June 4 at 6 p.m., June 15 at 1 p.m., and June 26 at 4 p.m.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Biology teacher Claire is a bridesmaid and conducts a class on Blue Island. Claire takes action when she learns her former boyfriend works for the developer building a resort on Blue Island.”

‘Sailing Into Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

In an on-location video, Mcnally and Renee both shared that they were filming in Canada. Although Blue Island isn’t real, the beautiful lighthouse is. It’s in Victoria, British Columbia.

Here are photos from British Columbia and Vancouver during filming, shared by Samantha Kendrick, who is also in the movie.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video.

Jill Walchuk shared this behind-the-scenes photo while filming in Victoria. She’s also in the movie.

Everyone seemed to have a lot of fun.

The Cast for ‘Sailing Into Love’

Leah Renee stars as Claire. She has many credits to her name, including A Snow Capped Christmas, Best Thanksgiving Ever, Grimm, Mission Control, Working the Engels, Satisfaction (Maggie for 13 episodes), The Playboy Club (Alice for seven episodes), Blue Mountain State (Kara), Busytown Mysteries (appeared in 12 episodes), MVP (Frances), Growing Up Creepie (nine episodes), Runaway (Amber), Franklin (Beaver for 39 episodes), and more.

Chris McNally stars as Tom. He’s well known right now for starring as Lucas in When Calls the Heart. He has a pretty impressive credits list before joining the show. His many credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei), The Sweetest Heart, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Freefall, Same Time Next Week, Hearts of Christmas, Lucifer, Falling Skies, Supernatural (Ty/Busboy), Theatrics, Big Boy, Coerced, Another Cinderella Story, and more. Another fun tidbit: McNally loves his dogs.

Also starring in the movie are:

Fiona Vroom (Christine)

Garry Garneau (Jason)

Teagan Vincze (Amber)

Samantha Kendrick (Bridget)

Matt Hamilton (First Mate Mick)

Charlie Nesbitt (Evan)

Eric Gustafsson (David)

Derek Green (Councilman Haines)

Jillian Walchuk (Samantha)

Kayvon Khoshkam (TJ the DJ)

Sam Braun (Jack)

Jennifer Li (Wendy)

Jarrod Evanyshyn (Mark)

Fred Keating (Captain Will)

Ronald Patrick Thompson (Surveyor)

Tosca Baggoo (Mayor Shoemaker)

Robbe Hardnette (Minister)

Andrew Airlie (Joseph)

Giordana Venturi (Betty)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

