How Long Is the Season Premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight?

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC, starring interior designer and former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown. Fans of the reality dating competition franchise know Brown as one of the contestants on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor.

According to ABC’s primetime schedule, the episode is two hours long tonight. It follows an episode of Wheel of Fortune, which airs at 7:30pm. At 10:01pm, after The Bachelorette season premiere has concluded, ABC will air The Fix.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “Hannah meets 30 hopeful bachelors, while Demi Burnett and Katie Morton gather intel on the men; 22 suitors remain at the end of the night.”

For the premiere of last season’s The Bachelor, ABC experimented with a 3-hour time slot in which to air the episode. The previously-recorded footage of the contestants’ limo arrivals and the first cocktail party for Colton Underwood to get his first impressions of the women was intercut with live coverage of Bachelor viewing parties around the country. Vulture rated the premiere episode a 2 out of 5, criticizing the live “Bachelor Nation” coverage and lack of substance in the actual first night of introductions for Underwood and his ladies. The episode featured two live viewing party proposals from super fans of the show, interactions between Bachelor alums, and a tribute video to host Chris Harrison’s evolution on the show since its first season.

Brown’s last Instagram post was shared on March 13, right before she left to film her season of The Bachelorette. She captioned the photo, which was a throwback image of a young Brown dressed as a bride, “Wish me luck, y’all. #thebachelorette.” She has not posted anything promoting the new season to her 913,000 followers, although the official Bachelorette Instagram account has been teasing the season in the weeks leading up to its premiere

ABC’s official bio for Hannah reads “Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of ‘The Bachelor,’ showing him and all of America what Alabama Hannah is made of – a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After meeting Colton’s family in Denver, Brown was left shocked and heartbroken when he unexpectedly ended their relationship that same evening. Returning home gave Brown the time to reflect and heal from her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, Brown will shed her perfect pageant persona and keep it real, as she takes a shot at finding her forever love on the milestone 15th season of ‘The Bachelorette.'”

When Hannah Brown was announced as the next Bachelorette on the “After the Final Rose” special that followed the Bachelor season 23 finale, she met a few of the men who would be vying for her heart on live television. She even got to give out her first rose, which she gave to Cam. That rose means he will automatically be safe from elimination at the end of tonight’s premiere episode.

