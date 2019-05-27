How To Cancel Your HBO Go or HBO Now Account after ‘Game of Thrones’

After the Game of Thrones documentary called The Last Watch airs tonight, you may be interested in figuring out how to cancel your HBO Now or Go account. Read on for more details.

Tonight is the last part in an epic Game of Thrones final season saga. The Last Watch airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 26. It’s a behind-the-scenes documentary giving us our last visit to Westeros before the series closes completely (or more accurately, until the prequels begin.)

For HBO Now, your subscription renews automatically every month, and your payment covers the coming month. So you’ll want to cancel your account before the next billing cycle, which begins on the day you started paying for your subscription.

This means you can’t cancel early, or at least if you do it won’t take effect until your next billing cycle begins. So if your next bill is due on June 12, for example, you can cancel now but your subscription will still be in place until June 12. Then it will end and you won’t be billed again.

To find out when your subscription to HBO Now auto renews, go to HBONow.com and sign in. Then choose Settings – Billing Information. If you’re on a mobile device and not your computer, open the HBO Now app, tap the Menu button, and then choose Settings – Billing Information. You’ll see what date your subscription is paid through. That’s when your cancelation will take effect.

To cancel your HBO Now subscription, visit this link and click on your billing provider’s name. You’ll be jumped to the relevant portion of the website with details on how to cancel your subscription for your particular provider.

For HBO Go, there’s no need to cancel unless you plan to cancel the HBO subscription portion of your cable or satellite package. This is because HBO Go is free for anyone who is subscribed to HBO as part of their cable or satellite package. To cancel that, you’ll need to contact your TV provider. You can find out your TV provider’s name by logging into HBO Go and checking the upper right corner of the screen on a computer, or on a mobile device going to the HBO Go app, tapping the Menu button, and then Settings.

You may not want to cancel, however. HBO has a lot of great series that you can catch up on. For example, The Leftovers is a phenomenal series that really sticks the landing (it has a great finale episode that pulls everything together beautifully.) This fall, Watchmen will be coming to HBO, so you’ll definitely want to subscribe again then if you’re canceling now. And don’t forget the Game of Thrones prequel, likely coming no sooner than 2020.