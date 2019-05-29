Janine Mueller Update on ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ – Where is She Now?

Janine Mueller has appeared on TLC’s hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life in the past, and is once again the subject of tonight’s “Where Are They Now?” episode. Tonight’s segment will highlight Mueller’s weight-loss progress over the last few years and update fans on where she is with her journey today.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “A year since her weight loss journey began, Janine is still in the 500s and mostly immobile, and now, Dr. Nowzaradan is running out of options for how to treat her if she can’t find a way to control her eating habit and start walking again.”

So, where exactly is Mueller now? Although contestants are supposed to keep details and photos of their weight loss journey to themselves ahead of big segments like tonight’s “Where Are They Now?” episode, it appears that Mueller accidentally let slip some information on her weight in the comments of a social media post a few months back. According to Starcasm, Mueller was just too excited not to share details of her journey, since she is making such excellent progress.

For those who need a refresher, Mueller made her My 600 Lb Life debut just over a year ago, on season 6 episode 2. She weighed 678 pounds at the time, and she wasn’t approved for the weight loss surgery; however, she still strived to lose 112 pounds by the end of the episode, and worked hard to change her attitude toward her weight loss journey altogether. Her positive attitude made her one of season 6’s most endearing and memorable cast members, and Mueller has continued to offer regular social media updates since then.

Mueller is originally from Seattle, Washington, but she moved to Houston, Texas, as she began filming My 600-LB Life. After Mueller made the difficult trip to Houston to begin Dr. Now’s program, she actually chose to stay in the city to be closer to Dr. Now, who was helping her stay on course to leading a healthier lifestyle. Other cast members have journeyed back home, but Mueller clearly thought her chances of staying on track were better if she stayed near her doctor.

And it looks like all of her efforts have paid off! According to a Facebook exchange with a friend, Mueller lost an incredible 366 pounds since her episode started filming last year, and she (accidentally) revealed that she was down to 312 pounds! The loss of 54% of her peak body weight would make Mueller one of the most successful cast members on the show, with the biggest overall weight losses in My 600 Lb Life history, according to Starcasm.

Mueller’s Facebook page is filled with inspirational quotes, silly dieting jokes and memes, and a generally positive outlook on life since she began her journey with Dr. Now. She has also been promoting tonight’s episode heavily on her page, encouraging fans to tune in tonight to catch TLC’s follow-up segment on her story.

Mueller also gives her fans small updates on her life that don’t interfere with her contract with TLC. She recently wrote that she was inching closer to her ultimate goal of getting knee replacements, and confirmed that there would be a follow-up segment of the show on her story.

“Hey Y’all!! (yep, I speak Texas now!) Just checking in to let you know I am doing well!!” she wrote on Facebook four months ago. “I am getting closer to my ultimate goal, which is knee replacements!! Getting so close! Praying this happens by the end of Spring, want to go dancing for my birthday!!”

She has mentioned in the comments of some of her posts that she can’t post any new pictures of herself until the episode airs tonight, so for those of you who are interested in seeing how far she’s come, make sure to tune in tonight to catch TLC’s newest segment of My 600 Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? to see her progress.

