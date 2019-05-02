Was Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Wedding Real or Fake? Was it for a Music Video?

After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last night, photos and videos began to circulate of a surprise Las Vegas wedding for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

While the couple themselves have not confirmed the news, social media videos and photos shared by American DJ Diplo suggests that the wedding really did happen and was not a joke. Us Weekly reported that the wedding was planned, with Joe and Sophie applying for a marriage license in Nevada earlier that day. A source told People that the wedding was real.

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR pic.twitter.com/EHLvqti5dP — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) May 2, 2019

Diplo’s live story video gives a handful of details about the couple’s big night: it was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, music stars such as Khalid were in attendance, and Dan and Shay sang their hit song “Speechless” while Sophie walked down the aisle. Both were dressed for the occasion, with Turner in a fitted white gown and Joe in a gray suit.

The fact that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner left the BBMA’s and immediately got married by Elvis in Vegas and Diplo LIVE-streamed it and this is not at all a joke is legit the best thing I’ve seen in a really long time — Sinéad de Vries (@SineaddeVries) May 2, 2019

TV host and actress Sinéad de Vries tweeted “The fact that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner left the BBMA’s and immediately got married by Elvis in Vegas and Diplo LIVE-streamed it and this is not at all a joke is legit the best thing I’ve seen in a really long time.” The tweet quickly amassed 2.6 thousand likes.

The Jonas Brothers do have an album coming up next month, so it’s always possible that the event was recorded to obtain content for an upcoming music video – Sophie, along with Nick and Kevin’s wives Priyanka and Danielle, was featured in the music video for “Sucker.”

It is also entirely possible that this will not be the only celebration of marriage for Sophie and Joe. While Joe’s brothers were reported by Us Weekly to be in attendance, it is unlikely that their family and non-music industry friends made it and unclear if Sophie’s “J-Sisters” (Priyanka and Danielle) were there.

When the Jonas Brothers were on The Late Late Show in early March, Joe told James Corden that they were going to be having a summer wedding: “We’re going to get married this year. We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Perhaps a second wedding, where they can celebrate with all of their friends and family, is still in the plans.