Who Gets the First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette 2019?

Tonight was the season 15 premiere of The Bachelorette, featuring Hannah Brown’s quest for love. On the first night of the reality dating show, Hannah met the 30 men vying for her heart; at the end of the two-hour episode, one of the men was given the coveted first impression rose.

Beware of spoilers for the season 15 premiere of The Bachelorette below.

According to Reality Steve, who is famous for his insight and spoilers on each Bachelor season before it even starts airing, the first impression rose was given to Luke Parker.

The premiere night was actually Hannah and Luke’s second time meeting; they first met on the “After the Final Rose” special, when Hannah was announced as the next Bachelorette and invited to start her journey live by meeting 5 of her season’s contestants. Luke was not given her first rose that night, which she gave to Cam. Although Cam technically received Hannah’s first rose of her season, host Chris Harrison told Hannah on night one that she would still be giving out a first impression rose to one of the men.

After Hannah found out one of the contestants, Scott, had a secret girlfriend and immediately sent him home, Luke stepped up to make sure that Hannah was doing okay. He sought her out to tell her he was there for the right reasons and was there to “win [her] heart,” and she was clearly comforted by his presence in the wake of the night’s unexpected drama.

When it was time to give out the first impression rose, Hannah pulled Luke aside and said that she, like him, felt something as soon as she saw him and that she was getting forward to knowing him better. After asking him if he would accept the rose, he told her “this seriously means the world to me” and the two shared a romantic kiss in front of the mansion’s outdoor fireplace. In his on-camera interview that played after, Luke told the camera he could already see himself falling in love with her and wanting her to be his wife.

Luke is an entrepreneur and part-time cross fit instructor from Gainesville, Georgia. He, like Hannah, went to college in Alabama. Based on his Instagram bio, he, like Hannah, is religious. In his introduction to the viewers during the premiere episode, he revealed “I was in the shower and God was speaking to me. I realized that I wasn’t the man that I wanted to be and I’ve been working on the husband that I want to be for my future wife.”

E! News points out that on The Bachelorette especially, first impression rose recipients often turn out to be frontrunners, and several have gone on to win their seasons. On season 12, Jojo Fletcher gave her first and last rose to Jordan Rodgers, and the couple are still together and engaged today. Though Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray did not stay together after season 10 of The Bachelor he also received her first impression rose on night one and had his proposal accepted on the finale.

So will Luke Parker win Hannah Brown’s heart in the end? Tune in to season 15 of The Bachelorette on ABC, airing new episodes on Monday nights at 8/7c.