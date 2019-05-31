Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak’s Arrests & Criminal Record

On tonight’s episode of Mame June: From Not to Hot, fans of the reality show will get a closer look at the events surrounding “Mama” June Shannon and her boyfriend Geno’s March 2019 arrest, and the impact it had on her family. This is not the first time this season that the family’s personal issues have been brought out into the public eye, though the incident highlighted in tonight’s episode was hardly kept hidden by the media at the time it actually occurred.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode, entitled “The Intervention,” reads “June’s breakdown leads the family to bring in professional help to save her life; things take a turn for the worse when June and Geno are arrested at an Alabama gas station; Pumpkin fights Sugar Bear for custody of Alana.” In March 2019, Mama June and Geno were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug charges after they were found at a gas station with crack cocaine and a crack pipe. Geno was also charged with third-degree domestic violence, which TMZ reported was the result of Geno’s allegedly threatening to kill June during the gas station dispute that prompted police presence on the scene.

Heavy.com previously reported that the March 29 and April 5, 2019 episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot featured Geno’s arrest and subsequent time spent behind bars.

According to Daily Mail Geno’s criminal record includes “burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property, which has sent him to the slammer twice.” He was first arrested in 1996 for felony burglary, for which he served three months of his one year sentence. They report that he was arrested for felony burglary again in 2009 after stealing a $500 cargo trailer in Georgia and that while he was out on bail a month later he was “involuntarily admitted to Riverwood Behavioral Health System in Clayton County for distress and for attempting to commit suicide for a third time.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Doak pled guilty to felony criminal damage to property in the third degree in 2013; though he was sentenced to four years in jail, he served only 15 months before getting out on parole in January 2015.

Per TMZ, June’s family is concerned about the influence dating Geno has had on her over the past three years, and after her March 2019 arrest, they expressed worry about the safety and wellbeing of June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo.” June’s older daughter, 19-year-old Lauren (nicknamed “Pumpkin”), will be fighting for custody of the famous teen in tonight’s episode. At the time of the arrests, People Magazine shared Pumpkin’s statement about the struggles her family was facing. She said:

“Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch. But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn. We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

Tune in to Mama June: From Not to Hot, Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.