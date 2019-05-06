Met Gala 2018 Outfit Highlights: Last Year’s Best Dressed on the Red Carpet

The 2019 Met Gala is tonight, and the theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” This year’s theme is starkly different from 2018, which was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” As a result, expect to see outfits and costumes on the red carpet that are just as couture and innovative, but entirely unlike what we saw the world’s biggest celebrities model last year.

According to Vogue, the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” theme was chosen to “highlight the enduring influence of religion and liturgical vestments on fashion.” According to People, the choice in theme was a controversial one, with some critics calling the Gala “blasphemous” and “sacreligious cosplay.”

Nevertheless, fashion’s biggest night of the year brought out some jaw-dropping outfits as celebrities and the designers who created their looks fully embraced the theme. Here are some of the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Met Gala:

Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto channeled “The Catholic Imagination” in Gucci. This year’s Gala is sponsored by Gucci, so perhaps they will return in the fashion house’s designs once again.

Blake Lively, who has been a New York style icon since her Gossip Girl days, stunned in Versace. The crimson dress with gold detailing’s most show-stopping element was its extra-long train, styled with a gold etherial crown. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was not in attendance at last year’s Met Gala; the two just announced that they are expecting their third child, so look out for a baby bump fashioned in the “camp” theme if the famous couple attends the Gala this year.

Selena Gomez’ gown, while appearing to be simple in cut, featured a long flowing train. The gown, made by Coach, gave the superstar recording artist and actress an angelic look on the red carpet.

Designer Jeremy Scott, the creative director of the Moschino fashion house, brought one of the music industry’s fastest rising stars, Cardi B, as his date to the Gala. Cardi B was pregnant at the time, and flaunted her bump in the fitted ensemble.