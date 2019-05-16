Paradise Hotel Voting: How to Vote for the Show

A new episode of Paradise Hotel airs tonight on Fox, hosted by Kristin Cavallari. The reality competition show is a reboot of a show Fox originally aired back in 2003. While the general premise of the show remains the same, they have incorporated an interactive element for fans to utilize social media and take part in the action of what goes on at Paradise Hotel.

Fox’s official description for the reality show explains that it “follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.”

Whose side are you on? #ParadiseHotel — Paradise Hotel (@ParadiseHotel) May 14, 2019

Although the contestants themselves are ultimately in charge of voting for which castmate should leave Paradise Hotel each week, Fox has found a way for the fans to be included in the drama. In order to place votes on who should stay and who should go, viewers should log in to Twitter as the episode airs. Throughout the episode, the @ParadiseHotel Twitter account asks its followers questions for them to answer with a hashtag-based vote. For example, last week they asked fans to tweet “#TeamHans” or “#TeamDavid,” depending on whose side they were on. In another tweet, they asked fans if they thought that Mariaelena

Now that the season is airing new episodes three times a week, with live elements airing during the two-hour Thursday night episodes. Reality Blurred explains that the main factor audience voters have influence over is choosing which new cast member should join the drama each week, replacing the audience member who was most recently eliminated. Fans can also try to influence cast members’ decision-making as they pick who to keep and who to send home.

Last week on the official FOX Facebook page, they encouraged viewers to “Head to the Paradise Hotel FOX Twitter to VOTE during TONIGHT’s episode and shake things up in Paradise.” In order to participate in the voting as you take in the drama on your television screens, click here.

Things are about to get REAL uncomfortable REAL quick. Don't miss a moment of the drama — #ParadiseHotel is back TONIGHT at 9/8c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/D18hDA1wBU — Paradise Hotel (@ParadiseHotel) May 15, 2019

Host Kristin Cavallari revealed to E! News that she will be stirring the pot, too: “I’m the person that’s delivering some of the news, or all the twists and turns will come from me, so I’m gonna have a lot of those moments of the contestants going like, oh my god. I think also the producers want me to infuse my personality and I don’t know, call some people out if they’re lying or whatever it might be, so I’m excited.”

Tune in to Paradise Hotel on Fox, Monday and Wednesday nights at 9/8c, and Thursdays from 8-10pm.