Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Daughter Pilar Jhena Tonight on ‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’ Special

Porsha Williams, star of the hit Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta gives birth to her daughter Pilar Jhena on tonight’s RHOA Porsha’s Having a Baby special. Williams welcomed her daughter to the world on March 22, 2019. She shares Pilar Jhena with fiance Dennis McKinley.

According to People, PJ was born at 1:36 p.m. local time, weighing in at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. Upon their daughter’s birth, the couple released the following statement: “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Williams and McKinley named their daughter Pilar Jhena, with a nickname of PJ, and the newborn even has her own Instagram profile. Williams wrote on Instagram that her daughter’s name “means “pillar” in Spanish. It is taken from the title of the Virgin Mary, María del Pilar, meaning “Mary of the Pillar.”

Williams’ three-part special documenting her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter concludes tonight, and will give fans of RHOA fans an inside look at her delivery. Although Pilar has her own Instagram page, Williams has yet to give fans a full view of her daughter’s face, so it is unclear if the cameras will actually show her daughter fully on tonight’s episode.

The last of the three-part episode will showcase Pilar’s entrance into the world, although her birth is not without its drama. According to Reality Tea, there are some issues between Williams and McKinley’s moms, which explodes into a dramatic confrontation over the couple’s prenup. Williams and McKinley also haven’t come to an agreement on their living situation, so fans are crossing their fingers that everything is resolved during tonight’s special.

Williams posted a sweet picture of her and McKinley last week, showing her husband-to-be sweetly kissing her baby bump. The picture was captioned “Baby Pilar Jhena’ you were made with lots of love and a lil Hennessy lmaooo.”

On April 22, Williams celebrated her daughter’s one-month birthday milestone with a sweet Instagram post. “Y’all my baby is ONE MONTH OLD today!!” she wrote. “[Pilar Jhena] you’re my world and caring for you these past 4 weeks have been the joy of my life! All of the learning moments and growing have made me that much greater a mom. I pray I continue to be the best me I can be for you my princess.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the final installment of the Porsha’s Having a Baby special, only on Bravo.

