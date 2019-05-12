Jay Smith’s Mistress Rumors on 90 Day Fiancé

Jay Smith, star of the hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé and soon-to-be ex-husband of Ashley Martson, is rumored to have impregnated his mistress prior to Martson filing for divorce. Just days before Martson and Smith were scheduled to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After last month, news broke that Martson filed for divorce after yet another cheating scandal involving Smith surfaced.

Martson and Smith were first introduced to fans on season six of 90 Day Fiancé, where they documented the three months leading up to their wedding. According to Us Weekly, the couple met at a club when Martson was in Jamaica for a wedding. After just eight days together, Smith proposed to Martson and she accepted. Reality TV World has reported that Smith’s real name is Conroy Smith. Martson and Smith tied the knot on May 16, 2018 in Harrisburg, PA, before celebrating their union with a more traditional ceremony in Las Vegas.

So what happened to the happy couple? According to In Touch, the duo worked through one cheating scandal, but she couldn’t deal with a second. The couple had already experienced many highs and lows in their relationship since first appearing on season six of 90 Day Fiancé, and she filed for divorce on January 11 after eight months of marriage, but withdrew the paperwork one day later.

However, according to a Pennsylvania court, Martson filed to end her marriage for good late last month. Martson also appeared to confirm the news of the split when she posted a headline about the divorce on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News.

“Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone,” Ashley wrote to her followers. “#bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

After Jay allegedly cheated on her again, she called it quits pretty quickly. “It’s all fun and games until your ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

“Cheating is not okay,” Martson said, according to Reality TV World, reportedly pointing out the divorce papers cite “adultery” as the reason she is ending the marriage. Rumors circulated quickly that Smith had actually impregnated a woman while he was allegedly cheating on Martson, after a woman claiming to be Smith’s mistress took to social media to claim that he knocked her up and that “baby Jay” is due some time in October. Smith vehemently denied the accusation, claiming he’s not a “little boy” — and that he’s definitely not “that stupid” that he would cheat on his wife and get another woman pregnant.

“That is a lie right there,” he told In Touch Weekly. “I got no one pregnant. … For everything that’s happening, there is always two side [sic] of the story and [a] reason why it happens, but it’s just not my place to speak on that.”

However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Martson called Smith out and appeared to accuse him of having a mistress, after she posted a photo of Smith in a backyard with a pool and another photo of a woman in the same place, according to In Touch.

In the photo caption, she used a hashtag to call the woman a #homewrecker and wrote, “When you want to text my phone about stealing my husband but don’t want to expose yourself, make sure I don’t have cop friends that can find out who you are.” In another hashtag, Martson wrote, “#nowyoureinstafamous,” and added, “#goodluck.”

In Touch reports that a source claimed Smith was actually with his mistress for several months, although Smith hasn’t confirmed nor denied that specific accusation.

Martson had actually caught Smith on a dating app just three days after their wedding, so news that Smith allegedly cheated once again wasn’t surprising to many fans. They’d had a rocky relationship for some time, which was documented on the show, and the sixth season actually ended with Martson unsure whether or not she wanted to continue the marriage.

In Touch Weekly reports that Jay is now facing deportation amid the divorce. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

