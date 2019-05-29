LISTEN: Sufjan Stevens Drops Two New Songs for Pride Month

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month and singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is here to celebrate it. The versatile multi-instrumentalist ha released two new songs in support of the LGBTQ+community.

The first is titled “Love Yourself,” as Stevens shows off his ability to intertwine euphoric pop sounds with a listener-friendly chorus.

“Love Yourself” is a very pro-self-love tune which encapsulates its message in its chorus, “Love, can you love yourself,” and “Show me everything, every reason to believe in yourself.”

This also rings true in a press release Stevens published with the songs. He wanted to “write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation.”

The song is based on an acoustic demo Stevens wrote in 1996. He also released a “Short Reprise” of the song.

The second song Stevens released is titled, “With My Whole Heart.” Taking a similar vibe as “Love Yourself” Stevens sticks with the positive message and upbeat instrumentals in “With My Whole Heart.”

According to NPR, vinyl versions of the songs will be available on June 28th, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to two organizations who aid homeless and LBGTQ+ children: the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, N.Y., and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, Mich.