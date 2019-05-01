Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumors

Two years ago, in May 2017, it was reported that Taylor Swift was dating Joe Alwyn and now, there are rumors that the couple could be engaged. According to Seventeen, in Swift’s latest music video “Me!”, she said that, “There’s a secret in the video I’ve been keeping for months – let’s see who can guess it.” Because there’s an engagement ring in the music video, some fans are speculating that Swift and her boyfriend may have gotten engaged. It’s definitely a possibility, especially since Swift has been keeping her relationship out of the spotlight.

In March 2019, an insider told Us Weekly that, “Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe. He’s her dream guy … Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.” The couple reportedly keeps a low-key lifestyle, living mainly together in London, England.

@taylorswift13 i figured out the secret you’ve been hiding for months! YOURE ENGAGED!!! CONGRATULATIONS IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU’ pic.twitter.com/gV641IwRa7 — kadyn! (@kadyndaniel) April 26, 2019

Swift and Alwyn’s private relationship is the reason that fans don’t see them together very often. There has been no report of a break-up, so they are still together. Elle reported that Alwyn has actually never walked a red carpet with his girl.

People has reported that even though Alwyn is an actor and he’s dating a superstar, he is not interested in taking part in the “celebrity” life. A source told People, “Joe has zero interest in being a celebrity. Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of each other’s careers.”

Alwyn previously spoke with Mr. Porter about his decisions to keep his personal relationships private, explaining, “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.” Alwyn also stated, “I understand people’s curiosity in the world we live in, about people’s private lives. Well, I don’t understand it, but I know it exists. For me, I just don’t feel it’s something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don’t know about it, and it’s just not theirs to have.” With that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the couple decided to keep an engagement a secret.

Many of Swift’s past romances have been blown up in the spotlight and, clearly, they didn’t work out. Many of her exes have ended up in her music and she probably doesn’t want the same outcome with her current relationship.

Taylor Swift has been away from awards shows and other big events in recent months. So, her performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards is a major deal for her fans. Swift performs “Me!” with Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco.