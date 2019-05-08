Texicanas TV Show on Bravo – Cast Spoilers for Series Premiere

Texicanas, Bravo’s newest reality TV show, premieres tonight at 10/9c. The show follows 6 Mexican-American women living in San Antonio, Texas, tracking them as they balance raising families, maintaining their social lives and friendships with one another, and navigate drama along the way.

The official synopsis for the series premiere episode, entitled “Chapter 1: Two Months Earlier,” reads “While hosting a Cinco de Mayo bash, Mayra is taken aback by Luz’ opinion of her; Lorena and Karla try to get to know Luz better; Mayra offers Anayancy help with planning a charity event; a girls’ night out leads to one friend crossing the line.”

Ahead of the season premiere, here’s what you should know about the Texicanas cast:

Penny Ayarzagoitia

Bravo says that Penny is the gossip of the group. Though she was born in the United States, she grew up in Mexico, and now lives in San Antonio with her husband and their two sons. Though her community is traditionally conservative, she prides herself in being non-tradition.

Mayra Farret

Mayra also has two boys, and though she is now a “professional mom,” her mindset was shaped by her the finance job she had back when she was living in Monterrey, Mexico nine years ago.

Lorena Martinez

Lorena has been married to her husband since she was 19 years old, and their marriage is considered traditional and “machista” by Mexican cultural standards, according to Bravo. She is expected to be the friend group’s “social butterfly,” and is a stay-at-home mom.

Anayancy Nolasco

Anayancy is the only woman of the 6 who is not yet a United States citizen. Though she still has family in Mexico, she lives in San Antonio with her daughter Ellie.

Teasing the premiere of Texicanas on her Instagram account, Anayancy wrote in a post “Ride the energy and be unique Rumor says that I will be a handful!? We will have to wait and see…”

Karla Ramirez

Karla grew up in Texas, and now lives in San Antonio with her husband Manoli Zacharias and their two sons. Together, the couple are business owners; one of their businesses is a popular nightclub in San Antonio, which viewers can expect the cast to spend at least some of their time this season.

Ahead of the series premiere, Karla shared a video of her dancing with her friends and castmates on Instagram, writing in the post’s caption “Today we CELEBRATE! This is how #lastexicanas do it!!!!!”

Luz Ortiz

Luz is a mother of three and, going against cultural expectations, divorced her husband and is now a working mom as both a real estate agent and a boxing gym owner/operator.

Tune in to season 1 of Texicanas on Bravo, Tuesday nights at 10/9c.