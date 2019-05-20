The Bachelorette 2019: Who Are the Remaining Contestants?

The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC, and Hannah Brown has already sent home eight contestants during the rose ceremony. That said, she still has a handful of men to choose from. Learn more about the remaining contestants and find out which ones have the best chance of winning Hannah’s heart.

During last week’s episode, Hannah was quick to do away with any contestants that rubbed her the wrong way. As such, she sent home Scott, Joe, Ryan, Chasen, Hunter, Brian, Thomas and Matt D. The remaining 22 contestants are:

Remaining Contestants

Cameron

Connor J.

Connor S.

Daron

Devin

Dustin

Dylan

Garrett

Grant

Jed

Joey

John Paul Jones

Jonathan

Kevin

Luke P.

Luke S.

Mateo

Matthew

Mike

Peter

Tyler C.

Tyler G.

Hannah had the most dramatic confrontation with Scott, after finding out that he has a girlfriend. “So, Scott apparently has a girlfriend. I’ve ready messages between the girlfriends and her friends about how they saw each other Monday, before they came, and they are going to be together when this is all over,” Demi told Hannah.

Hannah Has Sent Home 8 Contestants So Far Including Scott

After she confronted Scott with these claims, Hannah called him out for wasting both her time and the time of the viewers. “You’re here and taking up so much time, it’s not fair to me. It’s definitely not fair to the girl that thinks she’s your girlfriend back at home,” she explained. “You are such a jerk. You have another girl at home that is still on the line, so you know what, I am done with this. There is no reason for you to be here if you’re not serious. It’s time for you to head out. If you think this is serious, then you have a lot to get ready for before an engagement.”

Other contestants fared much better. Connor S. managed to snag the second kiss of the night, which he later described as special. “I don’t even know what to say about this,” he admitted. “We had a good conversation, and we sealed it with a kiss. I feel very confident about getting a first impression rose.” Cameron landed the first kiss of the night, as he and Hannah had previously met on After the Final Rose in March.

Luke P. Was Given the Season’s First Impression Rose

Despite the confidence of both Connor S. and Cameron, however, Luke P. was the contestant who was given the first impression rose. “You said to me that you already felt like something when you saw me, and I felt the exact same way,” Hannah explained. “I look forward to getting to know you better. So, I really like you and I wanted you to know that.” Luke was visibly taken aback, and told Hannah, “I just want you to know, this means the world to me. This is amazing.” They then shared a passionate kiss.

Despite their chemistry, former Bachelorette star Hannah Goodwin is skeptical of Luke P.’s intentions, and hopes that Hannah Brown keeps an eye on him. “He obviously has a lot of different sides, so hopefully she sees all of them,” she told Entertainment Tonight.