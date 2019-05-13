Who Gets Eliminated First on ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Tonight?

Tonight is the season premiere of The Bachelorette, and fans can’t wait to find out which man is gonna win Hannah B’s heart.

On the season premiere, Hannah starts with 30 guys. Eight go home on the first night.

According to spoilers by Reality Steve, the following are eliminated on night one: Brian Bowles, Chasen Coscia, Hunter Jones, Joe Barsano, Matt Donald, Ryan Spirko, Scott Anderson, and Thomas Staton.

What else can you expect from the season premiere?

Read on, but beware of spoilers for the season premiere of The Bachelorette.

Luke Parker receives the first impression rose from Hannah. Parker, according to his ABC bio, is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. These days, he lives in Gainesville, Georgia.

In an interview with the Gainesville Times, according to Reality TV World, Luke’s sister-in-law revealed that he submitted Luke for the show after he went through a terrible breakup in Spring 2018. Up until this appearance on the reality tv show, he worked for his family’s business, Parker Warehouse, as a manager and sales representative.

That’s not the only ‘first’ that goes down tonight. Hannah also kisses her first victim… or shall we say, victims? During tonight’s premiere, Hannah ‘the beast’ Brown, locks lips with Cameron Ayala, Connor Saeli, and Luke Parker, according to Reality Steve.

But those kisses come with their fair share of bad news. Unfortunately, one of the men comes into the house with a girlfriend. And that man is… Scott A. As fans will come to learn, Scott A. is rumored to come into the house even though he has a girlfriend back home.

Hannah calls him out on night one, telling him, “We need to talk.” She then says to a room full of nervous men, “I want somebody to fight for me. That’s what I deserve.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Scott A. is going to be one of the men fighting for her, as he’s sent home on night one.

The 28-year-old is a software sales executive who hails from Chicago, Illinois, and his Bachelorette bio states that he’s “very skilled at schmoozing waitresses into giving him free food and drinks.”

This isn’t the first time someone has come on the show with a significant other, and it won’t be the last. But will Hannah prevail and still find love?

“The Bachelorette” Season 15 premieres Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.