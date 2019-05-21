The Bachelorette 2019 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened Last Night?

As Hannah Brown’s journey for love continued on The Bachelorette season 15 last night, the interior designer and former pageant queen began to develop deeper connections with some of her contestants and got to have her first one on one and group dates of the season. Beware of episode spoilers below.

When the episode began, Chris Harrison talked to the men about how they’re feeling after the first night and reminded them that Hannah is serious about being there and what she’s looking for.

The first date card was a group date for Grant, Luke S., Mike, Jed, Jonathan, John Paul Jones, Dylan, and Luke P., and it said “I’m looking for my Mr. Right.” In an on-camera interview, Hannah said she wanted to see the guys loosen up.

For the group date, Hannah brought out drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards and catwalk expert Miss Jay from on stage to judge the “Mr. Right Pageant.” The pageant featured a talent portion and a runway walk dressed in Speedos, with Chris Harrison as the host. Dylan was first up for the runway walk, and said though he had never worn a Speedo for a girl before, he would do “anything” for Hannah. For the talent category, Jed wrote Hannah a sweet song and sang it on stage while playing guitar, but Hannah gave the “Mr. Right” title to Luke after he confessed on stage that he was starting to fall in love with her. Jed still left a big impression, because Hannah gave him the group date rose.

The first one-on-one date of the season went to Tyler G; it said “falling in love can be messy.” The couple took a helicopter ride to their date spot, which was four-wheeling through the mud. At their post-date activity dinner, Tyler G. got the date rose.

Devin, Matteo, Daron, Connor J., Kevin, Dustin, Tyler C., Joey, Peter, and Garrett went on the second group date of the episode with Hannah, which was a roller derby date. Dustin had to tap out early from the competition after getting run over but one of the other players and hurting his leg. After the derby, Cam caused drama by showing up to the group date uninvited and stealing Hannah’s attention, which the guys were not happy about. Dustin got the rose at the end of the date.

At the cocktail party, before Hannah had to make her decision about which men to keep and which to say goodbye to, there was more drama amongst the contestants. Kevin threw chicken nuggets at Cam after he hijacked Kevin’s time with Hannah, and Jed walked in on Hannah and Luke P. in the middle of a steamy makeout session.

At the end of the episode, Hannah Brown sent Connor J., Daron, and Matt home.

Tune in to The Bachelorette season 15, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.