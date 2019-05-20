Who Gets First Group Date Rose on The Bachelorette 2019?

The Bachelorette returns tonight on ABC. Last week saw Hannah Brown send home a whopping eight contestants, and give the first impression rose to Luke P. Tonight, Hannah will take some of the remaining contestants on a group date to determine who gets the next rose. Read on for spoilers pertaining to The Bachelorette episode two and the season’s first group date.

Reality Steve has reported there will be two group dates this week, including one solo date, which will be granted to Tyler G. Little is known about the solo other than it will include a helicopter and a dinner. The first group date will include a beauty pageant as an ode to Hannah’s past. The contestants that are set to participate in the pageant include John Paul Jones, Luke S., Mike, Jonathan, Dylan, Jed, Luke P. and Grant.

Jed Wyatt Is Given the First Group Date Rose After Winning the ‘Mr. Right Pageant’

Reality Steve also reports that Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss spoiled who the group date rose months ago with a behind-the-scenes photo. The winner of the first group rose is Jed. The image in question also shows Tyler G. wearing a rose, which confirms his solo outing with Hannah.

The second group date of the night includes ten more contestants: Daron, Tyler C., Dustin, Garrett, Kevin, Joey, Devin, Peter, Matteo and Connor J. They participate in a roller derby race and Dustin somehow gets injured during the race. Despite his injury, however, Dustin is the winner of the second group date rose.

Dustin Kendrick Wins the Second Group Date Rose After Getting Injured During the Roller Derby Race

During the first group date, Luke P. tells Hannah that he’s begun to fall in love with her. “Hannah, I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man that’s gonna love you fiercely,” Luke said during a sneak peek. “I’ve already given you a piece of my heart, but I hope in the future I can give you all of it. This is pretty crazy because it’s so soon, but I

can’t hide it. I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.” Luke’s declaration causes some friction within the contestant group. They assume his feelings are disingenuous because he’s only had “less than two hours with her.”

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads as follows: “Hannah’s search for love is anything but a drag when world-famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander, host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette’s ‘Mr. Right.’ The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison.”