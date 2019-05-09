‘The Society’ on Netflix Cast Spoilers: Who Is in the New Show?

Netflix releases the first season of its newest original series, The Society, at midnight on May 10. The young adult drama features an ensemble cast comprised of both established Hollywood names and talented newcomers.

Netflix’s official synopsis for their new series reads “When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.” Ahead of its release, the show’s first season has seen some promising reviews, with TV Guide calling it “Netflix’s best YA drama yet,” and Time dubbing it “a surprising, provocative, occasionally messy yet frequently revelatory series.”

Here are some of the actors starring in season 1 of The Society, the roles they’re playing, and where you might have seen them before:

Kathryn Newton (Allie)

Kathryn’s character Allie, is struggling to step out of her seemingly-perfect older sister Cassandra’s shadow when the series begins (Cassandra is played by Rachel Keller). Allie provides the voice over for the new show’s official trailer, suggesting she’s an integral part of the story.

The Society is Kathryn’s latest on a list of high-profile projects she’s been a part of recently. She played Angela in the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Julie in the comedy Blockers, and plays Abigail Carlson on Big Little Lies.

She also plays Lucy Stephens in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which opens in theaters the same day as The Society.

Alex Fitzalan (Harry)

Alex, originally from Australia, plays Harry; his character is described by TV Guide as an “entitled rich kid” who pushes back against Cassandra’s leadership with the backing of his friends.

Fitzalan starred in the horror movie Slender Man last year.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena)

Natasha plays Helena, the group of teens’ spiritual leader, driven by her religious faith. She, like Fitzalan, is making her TV series debut as a lead in The Society; she played Deng Yan in The Greatest Showman and Bree in Hotel Mumbai.

Sean Berdy (Sam)

Sean Berdy is best known for the TV series Switched at Birth, on which he played Emmett Bledsoe. As a deaf actor, his role of Sam on The Society will be yet another opportunity for Berdy to make sign language an important part of commercial television and encourage more people to learn ASL.

Sam and his brother Campbell (played by Toby Wallace) are Allie and Cassandra’s cousins; Time describes Sam as gentle and loyal, while Campbell is his opposite, “brooding” with a “sadistic streak.”

Jacques Colimon (Will)

Jacques plays Will on the show, the best friend of Cassandra and Allie who, though he attends school with the rest of the teens, lives in a different part of town. Colimon has a number of film credits on IMDb, and recently starred in the theatrical production DUAT.

Gideon Adlon (Becca)

Gideon plays Becca, Sam’s best friend who finds out she is pregnant amidst the chaos of the teens’ newly adult-less world. Adlon starred in Blockers alongside Kathryn Newton, and has guest starred on a number of TV shows (including Criminal Minds and Girl Meets World).