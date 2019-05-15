‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 4 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 16

Tonight is the last big results show for The Voice 2019, before the two-part finale. The contestants are being narrowed down to the top 4 winners, who will compete for a shot at the title. Blake Shelton has the biggest advantage with his team, going into the semi-finals, as most of the contestants left in the mix are from his team. And, while some of the contestant will be pushed forward right away, others will be eliminated or will have to sing for America’s Instant Save real-time voting.

Read on for tonight’s winner results and recap, as the show airs live.

Prior to getting into some of the results, Voice judge Blake Shelton took the stage to perform his song “God’s Country.”

Then, of course, it was time to bring out the contestants. Several of them were asked by host Carson Daly about their experiences on the show and the artists pretty much talked about how grateful they are to be a part of the show.

And, the first finalist to be announced as moving forward was Maelyn Jarmon from Team John Legend. Gyth Rigdon and Shawn Sounds were then asked about how the show has benefited them and they each praised their coaches. Then, the second finalist was announced. From Team Blake … Dexter Roberts was revealed to be moving forward as well.

Next up, was coach Kelly Clarkson and her team member Rod Stokes, performing the song “Chances Are”. Following the performance, the third finalist was revealed live, on stage. Gyth Rigdon was the third singer to be welcomed into the top finalists.

Then, a season 9 contestant returned to perform some of her latest music and she was … Emily Ann Roberts.

Shawn Sounds was then told that he would be performing for America’s votes tonight. Rod Stokes was then revealed to be performing as well. Andrew Sevener was the last of the three contestants singing for one spot left in the finale. This meant that the other remaining contestants were instantly eliminated.

For Sevener’s performance, he decided to sing a raspy, yet smooth “Simple Man”. After the performance, Blake Shelton gushed over Sevener’s singing and called him “the real deal”. Shelton said he almost wished Sevener could have saved that song for the finale because he felt it was so good.

Next was Rod Stokes, singing the song “Brother”. The set brought tears to Clarkson’s eyes, who was so proud of her team member. Lastly, Shawn Sounds took the stage to perform “That’s What I Like”.

At-home voters were to determine which of the contestants were going home and who was making it into the top 4, using the Instant Save voting. But, before the results were revealed, each of the remaining three singers gave their final words to their coaches.

Ultimately, Andrew Sevener made it through to the top 4. So, he will join the other three finalists in the finale performances.