‘The Voice’ 2019 Voting for Season 16 Finale

The Voice is down to its two-part finale for season 16 and the live shows will soon be ending. There are several voting methods to use on The Voice 2019 and tonight, the contestants will perform for America, to see who will be this season’s winner. They will each deliver individual performances, as well as duets with their respective coaches, and an original song. Tomorrow night, the results will be in and only one out of the top 4 artists will be announced as the winner. Get to know more about how to vote for your favorite contestants below.

If you want to vote for The Voice finalists by using the official Voice app, you can access the app and download via (App Store or Google Play) and at NBC.com/VoiceVote. Then, just open the app and hit the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBC profile. You will need to enter your email address, Facebook login or your Google account info, according to NBC.

When online voting, you can visit nbc.com/VoiceVote and sign up for your free NBC Profile in order to vote. The same rules apply here, as they do for the app, when it comes to usage and voting numbers.

Fans can also vote for their favorite contestants by using the Xfinity X1 set-top box or xfinity.com/VoiceVote, and, just like the other voting methods for the show, there is a 10-time voting limit during each Overnight voting window. To vote via the Xfinity X1 set-top box, you must have an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity X1 remote and an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC (fees may apply).

To vote at Xfinity.com/VoiceVote, visit xfinity.com/VoiceVote and enter your Facebook login information.

For those who want to vote for their favorite contestants by using Apple Music, fans can vote by streaming the Eligible Song(s) available on Apple Music. But, you must have a valid Apple Music subscription to do this. The limit is 10 streams per Apple ID per Eligible Song. Whichever artist gets the most streams will receive the “Apple Music Bonus,” which multiplies the artist’s Apple Music streams times five, for the applicable Eligible Song(s). This is definitely a great advantage for the winning artist of the most streamed Eligible Song(s).

If you are voting for contestants by using Twitter, you must establish or use a valid Twitter account to do so. You can register for this on Twitter.com. You must set your privacy settings to public in order for your vote to be considered valid.

When it comes to any additional voting questions or inquiries about the voting rules, you can find all the info you need here.

When it comes to how the votes are tallied for the finale, official finale voting statement from NBC’s The Voice explains, “The ‘Finale Vote Total’ means each remaining artist’s Overnight Vote Total from the May 20, 2019 Overnight Voting Window together with the artist’s Cumulative Vote Total. The artist not otherwise eliminated with the highest Finale Vote Total will be declared the winner of The Voice.”

The top 4 contestants performing for America’s votes are Maelyn Jarmon, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener.