WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer & Promo

We’re heading into the finish for Game of Thrones‘ final season. The Battle of Winterfell is over and it looks like things are starting to heat up between Winterfell and King’s Landing. Who will be victorious? What twists are waiting for us next? With so much at stake, you’ll likely wanting to start analyzing the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 as soon as possible.

You can watch the trailer below.

Only two episodes of Game of Thrones are left in the season, and both are going to be a little longer than 1 hour and 20 minutes. Next week’s episode is directed by the same man who directed The Long Night last week, so you can expect some pretty epic scenes and possibly more battles. And yes, even though next week is Mother’s Day, Game of Thrones will still be airing a new episode on Mother’s Day night.

Then we will wrap up the series in two weeks. But it won’t be the end for Westeros. After the Season 8 Episode 6 finale in two weeks, it will be time to start looking ahead to looking behind. Yes, a prequel will begin production soon that takes place thousands of years before the Game of Thrones storyline. Hopefully that series will premiere sometime in 2020, but we’re still waiting on an exact date.

This is a developing story.

