How to Watch ‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Finale Online

The Blacklist concludes its sixth season tonight on NBC. For those who would like to watch the hit series but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch it.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. For those looking for more information on the show, read on below for the plot synopsis, episode descriptions, cast details and more.

Preview

The season six finale is titled “Robert Diaz.” The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “As the president’s true plan comes into focus, Liz and the task force fight to avert disaster; Red meets in secret with a man who holds information about his past.” The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp talked to TV Guide about the finale, and how it will provide closure for the fans.

“I think what we have coming up in tonight’s episode is the resolution to a season-long conspiracy,” he said. “This all started with our first episode of the season, with a bombing at the U.N. and a cover-up, and it has led us to this episode, where we are presented with the question of ‘why would the president of the United States be part of and support a plot to assassinate the president of the United States?’ So we’ve got great stakes. It’s a big episode, it’s a lot of fun, and I think it ultimately has a really surprising and satisfying answer.”

Executive producer John Eisendrath also said that the finale would set up the next season. “While it has a surprising and satisfying answer to that story, it also, I think, has a surprising and very open-ended answer — or it offers two surprising and very open-ended questions in the personal lives of our characters,” he explained. “So I think the episode both closes off the story of the president and the assassination attempt, and opens up stories about our characters going into Season 7.”