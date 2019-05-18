Who Is Still Alive Before the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale?

Now that the Game of Thrones finale is about to air, it could be helpful to do a quick rundown of the characters who are still alive for the final episode. There aren’t many left. If you’re one of the many fans who were also playing fantasy league teams, you’ve no doubt lost the majority of your team by now. Here’s who is still around. This post has major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5 and earlier episodes.

Arya is still around. She survived the destruction of King’s Landing and rode away on a white horse.

Jon Snow is still alive. No, Arya did not see a burned Longclaw in the rubble, that was the toy of a child she had tried to help.

Davos is still alive. We didn’t see him specifically, but he was with Jon herding people to safety and Jon Snow is still alive.

Tormund, Sam, Gilly, Baby Sam, and Ghost are all still alive. Tormund and Ghost left with the freefolk and went north of the Wall.

Sansa is still alive. She was at Winterfell the last we saw her. I’m kind of sad thinking that she was proved right, since I felt like she was being really unfair about Daenerys based on no facts.

Daenerys is still alive, along with her last dragon Drogon.

Tyrion is still alive, although his future may be in question if Dany finds out he helped Jaime.

Bran is still alive, although he hasn’t done much lately.

Grey Worm is still alive, having survived the major battle at King’s Landing.

Brienne is still alive. We last saw her at Winterfell, begging Jaime not to leave.

Gendry is still alive. He has a strong claim to the Iron Throne too. Depending on whether you view Robert Baratheon’s rule or Aerys’ rule as legitimate, Gendry might have a better claim than Jon Snow or Daenerys, theoretically.

Bronn is still alive, but who knows where he is or if we’ll see him again.

Yara Greyjoy is still alive. She retook the Iron Islands since Euron was distracted by Cersei.

Also, this is a friendly reminder that Robin Arryn is still alive, son of Jon Arryn (Hand of the King Robert Baratheon) and Lysa Arryn (Catelyn’s sister.)

Oh, and Daario is still alive in Essos. I imagine he’s pretty happy that he wasn’t around for the latest craziness.

Jaqen H’ghar is still alive out there, though I doubt we’ll see him again.

Meera Reed is still alive, having left after Bran summarily rejected her. Her departure was heartbreaking.

Podrick is still alive and much the ladies’ man at Winterfell.