‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Schedule & Episodes List So Far

Big Little Lies, HBO’s hit drama series based on author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book, is returning with a second season this Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c. This season will feature seven episodes, each about an hour in length. The second season is now beyond the parameters of the original book since the first season covered the entire novel.

According to HBO, the new season will cover “the darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”

Here’s what we know about the episode list so far, including the title and synopsis of each episode, as well as the schedule for season 2, courtesy of IMDb:

EPISODE 2.1, WHAT HAVE THEY DONE?: “Following first-day-of-school events, Madeline is worried by Bonnie’s behavior; Celeste’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise, offers her unvarnished assessment of Madeline’s character; Jane learns she’s known in town as one of the “Monterey Five.” (airs June 9, 2019)

EPISODE 2.2, TELL TALE HEARTS: “Renata faces an uncertain future when Gordon lands in legal trouble; Corey asks Jane out on a “practice” date; Celeste opens up to Mary Louise about her relationship with Perry; Ed confronts Madeline about her secrets.” (airs June 16, 2019)

EPISODE 2.3, THE END OF THE WORLD: “Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline is forced to confront her issues at a couples therapy session; Celeste remains conflicted by her memories of Perry.” (airs June 23, 2019)

Episodes 4-7 have no description or title yet on IMDb, but Heavy will update as soon as more information on season 2 becomes available. Each episode will be released weekly, every Sunday following the season premiere, so episode 4 should be released on the June 30, episode 5 on July 7, episode 6 on July 14 and the season finale, episode 7, should air on July 21. If this schedule changes, Heavy will also update.

Aside from newcomer Meryl Streep, who plays Perry’s mother (who suspects there is more to her son’s death than the ladies of Monterey are letting on), the main cast will be reprising their roles for the second season, including Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson.

Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), Gordon Klein (Jeffrey Nordling), Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quinlan), and Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman) are all set to reprise their roles as well, according to HBO.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: How Many Episodes & How Long Is “Big Little Lies” Season 2?