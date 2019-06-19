Clarke’s Drawings on ‘The 100’ S6E7 Refer to the Pilot & So Much More [PHOTOS]

On Season 6 Episode 7 of The 100, called Nevermind, we see that Clarke is stuck in a mind-space while Josephine is in control of her body. Clarke’s still alive, and her memories are etched on the wall of this room. There are layers of meanings to these drawings. First, they are a clear callback to the pilot, when Clarke was locked in a cell on the Ark and also drawing on the walls. Here’s a video of that scene from the pilot. (This post has spoilers for Season 6 Episode 7.)

And here’s a GIF of Clarke in her cell. It is SO similar.

Clarke made drawings on a wall that looked very similar to the drawings we’re seeing today, in many ways. Here are two screenshots from that scene in the pilot:

Now look at the drawings from tonight. First, here’s the scene with all the drawings that you can watch again.

And now to analyze the drawings.

The drawings’ existence at all is clearly a callback to Clarke’s drawings when she was in captivity in the pilot. Now that she’s in captivity again, she’s referring back to her drawings for help keeping her mind in place and her sanity in check. We even see that when they show a drawing on the floor that’s identical to the floor drawing she made while she was in captivity on the Ark in the pilot.

Some viewers believe Bellamy’s photo next to Lexa’s is symbolic of Clarke’s love for both of them.

The drawings below are from when they first landed on Earth. That photo in the bottom left of the girl with her hands up is Octavia. Look at how much she’s changed. Clarke still remembers how she used to be.

Oh, and Octavia’s “we’re back bitches!” that she yelled when she was first on the ground is the same thing Josephine says today. Another pilot callback. Here’s a video of that scene from the pilot again.

Below is Wells. He was Clarke’s best friend before he died. She hasn’t forgotten about him, although he’s rarely mentioned in the show anymore. We even hear his voice tonight.

The Chinese writing near the Wells drawing essentially means “Hard times reveal true friends.”

Grounder battles…

Lexa still has an important place in Clarke’s heart.

And of course, the most beautiful drawing of all is of Madi, who is the center of Clarke’s heart.

But here Madi is captured and has a device put around her neck to control her.

Another moment.

This squirrel drawing is nice too.

And yes, in this photo below, you can clearly see Finn in the bottom left, just behind Clarke’s arm. I find it interesting that Finn doesn’t have a larger presence here, since Clarke was once in love with him and had to order his death. Of course, Finn did go a bit crazy before she did it, so maybe she just wants to forget about him.

Here’s another shot of the drawings on the wall.

In the photo above, it looks like we might be seeing Murphy’s hanging scene from Season 1 on the far right. You can also see Roan and Bellamy being drained of blood. Monty in Mount Weather is above the drawing of Murphy hanging. And of course, the mutant deer is there too.

This is a developing story. We’ll add more photos after the episode airs.