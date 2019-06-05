CMT Awards 2019 Red Carpet Photos

The CMT Awards 2019 Red Carpet interviews kicked off at 7 p.m. ET tonight with some of the biggest country stars taking a walk down the red carpet and answering questions from fans.

Watch a livestream of the red carpet events.

Big things are in the works for @carrieunderwood's #CMTawards performance tonight! You don't wanna miss this! Tune in tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/VN2wS1VXwc — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

Carrie Underwood, a nominee for video of the year, could receive her fifth win at the Country Music Awards 2019. She said on the red carpet everyone – both fans and performers – are “fired up.”

“It’s just gonna be fun. We just want everyone to have a good time,” she said.

She said it might rain, and she doesn’t have traction on her heels.

“So tune in,” she joked.

CMT announced on the red carpet their 2019 tour line up: Michael Ray, Jimmy Allen and Walker County.

Boyz II Men participated in their first ever CMT Awards, taking their place on the Red Carpet. They said on the carpet they had a mouse in their dressing room, “but he was a fan.” Boyz II Men will be taking the stage during the CMT Awards for a collabration with Tanya Tucker.

💜 @carlypearce's story of finding love inspires us all 😍 See if she wins tonight at the #CMTawards at 8/7c on CMT! ✨ pic.twitter.com/qo3mu3T1V7 — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

Tanya Tucker took a moment to empower women on the red carpet when she was asked about surrounding herself with “a tribe of women.”

“I’ve always liked that. That’s something I’ve always done,” she said.

She said she hired a woman as her manager, and she loves working with other women and supporting their careers.

“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t think a woman could do a job a man could do,” she said.

Hi @CassadeePope, YOU LOOK AMAZING! ❤️ Less than an hour until the #CMTawards at 8/7c on CMT! pic.twitter.com/VFPAn1pl8R — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

See More Red Carpet Moments

🌸 @SherylCrow is a VISION on the #CMTawards red carpet! Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/qEBLoo7fmI — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019