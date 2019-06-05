CMT Awards 2019 Red Carpet Photos

The CMT Awards 2019 Red Carpet interviews kicked off at 7 p.m. ET tonight with some of the biggest country stars taking a walk down the red carpet and answering questions from fans.
Watch a livestream of the red carpet events.
Carrie Underwood, a nominee for video of the year, could receive her fifth win at the Country Music Awards 2019. She said on the red carpet everyone – both fans and performers – are “fired up.”
“It’s just gonna be fun. We just want everyone to have a good time,” she said.
She said it might rain, and she doesn’t have traction on her heels.
“So tune in,” she joked.
CMT announced on the red carpet their 2019 tour line up: Michael Ray, Jimmy Allen and Walker County.
Boyz II Men participated in their first ever CMT Awards, taking their place on the Red Carpet. They said on the carpet they had a mouse in their dressing room, “but he was a fan.” Boyz II Men will be taking the stage during the CMT Awards for a collabration with Tanya Tucker.
Tanya Tucker took a moment to empower women on the red carpet when she was asked about surrounding herself with “a tribe of women.”
“I’ve always liked that. That’s something I’ve always done,” she said.
She said she hired a woman as her manager, and she loves working with other women and supporting their careers.
“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t think a woman could do a job a man could do,” she said.