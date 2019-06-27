WATCH: Devastated Dog Chapman Reacts to Beth’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman spoke to the media following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Dog, who is known for his role on the reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter, was emotional as he spoke with the media outside of his home in Hawaii.

“I hope to god there is a God. I trained myself [to think] “What would Jesus do?” and I hope I’m not just talking to myself. I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope,” Dog told Hawaii News Now, holding back tears. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dog Is Grateful for all the Love & Support He & His Family Has Received But He Asked That People Don’t Send the Family Money

Dog and Beth celebrated their 13-year wedding back in May. The two had known each other for years, long before they tied the knot.

Dog said that he’s grateful for all the support that he and his family has received in regard to Beth’s passing. He also asked that people not send money.

“She’s trending on Twitter number one. We have got millions, from all over the world, people wishing love and showing respect,” Dog told Hawaii News Now.

“We do have one problem, okay. … Please stand by for a public service announcement. So, we’ve got people — and it’s mostly from the mainland — that are setting up funds to donate [here] to Beth and all that. Right now, so far, we don’t need any money at all. Please, save your money and send flowers,” he added, nodding in the direction of a makeshift memorial that had been set up outside of his home.

