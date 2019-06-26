Dog & Beth Chapman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beth Chapman has died. Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman gained fame as a result of their reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter. The two have been married since 2006 and called Hawaii home. Dog and Beth had two children together and both had kids from previous relationships.

Beth struggled with various health setbacks over the past few months. She was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. Although she was able to overcome the disease, it returned in late 2018. Back in April, Beth was rushed to the hospital after she had some trouble breathing. This past weekend, she was taken to the hospital following a “choking emergency.” She was placed into a medically-induced coma and passed away days later.

Dog announced his wife’s tragic passing on social media.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Beth Was Diagnosed With Throat Cancer in 2017 & Dog Has Supported Her Every Step of the Way

Beth was first diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in 2017.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” she wrote to her fans at the time, revealing her diagnosis.

Beth underwent a 13-hour surgery in which doctors were able to remove all of the tumor and doctors told her that she was cancer free. In 2018, however, Beth was experiencing some issues and sought medical attention. She ended up undergoing emergency surgery in Los Angeles.

“I can confirm that she was hospitalized today, had surgery to remove a mass in her throat, which was determined to be cancerous. I understand that the situation is very serious. We are all concerned for her and the well-being of her family,” her lawyer previously told E! News. Doctors learned that the cancer had metastasized to her lungs. She started chemotherapy shortly after the surgery but it’s believed that she didn’t follow through with the treatments.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing,” she said, according to People Magazine.

Beth’s husband has been super supportive of his wife following her diagnosis. It hasn’t been an easy road to navigate, but Dog has done his best — and the love that he has for his wife is undeniable.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything,” he told Us Weekly in December.

2. They Met in 1986 & Dated for Several Years Before Getting Married in 2006

Dog and Beth, whose birth name was Alice Elizabeth Smith, had known each other for decades. The two met in 1986 but didn’t immediately fall in love. They dated on and off but their relationship seemed more casual. In fact, the two even married other people after they met. Dog married Lyssa Rae Brittain — they divorced in 1991 — and then he married Tawny Marie in 1992.

Dog and Beth reconnected sometime after his divorce from Marie. The two joined forces in business — Beth ran the bail bonds office and was known to join her husband on the road (he’s a bounty hunter). The two tied the knot on May 20, 2006, at a Hilton hotel in Hawaii, the state they’ve called home for more than 10 years.

“Besides his trademark mullet, Chapman wore white jeans to match his white leather vest, boots, and American Indian jewelry, representing his heritage. Boris Krutonog, the show’s co-executive producer, was his best man. [Beth] wore an off-white lace gown with nude backing designed by Eduardo Lucero,” Today previously reported.

This past May, Beth shared some photos from her special day. You can see them in the Instagram post above.

3. Dog’s Daughter Barbara Katy Chapman Died the Night Before Their Wedding

The night before Dog and Beth got married, one of Dog’s 11 children died. Barbara Katy Chapman, 23, was involved in a fatal car crash not too far from her home in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“Alaska state troopers say Barbara Katy Chapman, and a friend who was driving, were killed when the stolen [SUV] went off the road, rolled, hit some trees and landed upside down. Troopers also believe that the couple tried using a stolen credit card to rent a room at a nearby resort. Troopers suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash,” Hawaii News Now reported at the time.

Dog and Beth chose not to postpone their wedding despite the devastating news.

“They all decided unanimously they should celebrate the wedding and her life,” Michael Feeney, senior vice president of A&E television network, told Today at the time. The nuptials were filmed for Dog the Bounty Hunter.

“I’ve already been cuffed and shackled by Beth anyway. She’s Italian and tough,” Chapman said before exchanging vows with his bride.

4. They Have 2 Kids Together & Each Have Kids From Previous Relationships

Dog and Beth proudly raised a blended family. The couple was parents to two kids together and each also had kids from past relationships.

Bonnie Joanne Chapman and Garry Chapman are the only two biological children of Dog and Beth. Beth had two other kids, Dominic Davis and Cecily Barmore-Chapman, the latter of whom was adopted by Dog.

Below is a list of Dog’s other kids from previous relationships:

Christopher Michael Hecht

Duane Lee Chapman II

Leland Chapman

Wesley Chapman

J.R. “James” Chapman

Tucker Dee Chapman

Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Rae Chapman

Over the years, Dog has lost two of his children. As previously mentioned in this post, his daughter Barbara was killed in a car accident in 2006. Additionally, his son Zebediah Duane Chapman died shortly after childbirth.

5. They Appeared Together on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Which First Debuted in 2004

Dog and Beth were best known for appearing in their very own reality television series. Dog the Bounty Hunter followed Duane Chapman as he made a living pursuing fugitives. The show first aired on A&E in 2004 and remained on the air for eight seasons.

Dog Chapman’s two sons, Leland and Duane Lee (their mom is Dog’s second wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt), also worked with their dad on the hunt and appeared on the show.

In 2013, Dog and Beth were offered another opportunity to return to television, this time on CMT. Dog and Beth on The Hunt premiered on April 21, 2013, and aired through August 2015.

“They say, ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,’ but nobody has said anything about being unable to teach a bounty-hunting Dog new tricks. Which is good because after an eight-season run on A&E, Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman brings his people-tracking skills to a new network, along with wife Beth and their son, Leland. But this time the Chapmans aren’t searching for fugitives on their home turf of Hawaii. Instead, they travel to a different city each week and work with the local bondsman offices and bounty hunters, using their years of experience in the business to assist the local agents. The Chapmans motivate and inspire the local bounty hunters while training them how to use high-tech tracking devices and showing them new techniques they can use in finding fugitives,” reads a description of the show.

Dog and Beth recently filmed another show called Dogs Most Wanted that is slated to air on WGN later this year.

