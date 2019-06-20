What is Going on With Etika?

At midnight on Wednesday, streamer Etika uploaded a video to You Tube entitled “I’m Sorry,” in which he’s walking outside in New York and saying what sounds like to many of fans, a final goodbye. The 29-year-old, who’s real name is Daniel Desmond “Etika” Amofah has a history of having mental health issues, and it was only 8 months ago that he was arrested in his Brooklyn apartment by the NYPD and taken to a psychiatric ward of a hospital.

Now, Etiak’s fans and friends are frantically worried that he scheduled his “I’m Sorry” video to be posted after he took his own life. Currently, no one can figure out where he is or has been able to contact him. This also isn’t the first time he’s threatened to take his own life. Back in October, he sent his followers into a deep fear after writing “It’s my turn to die” on Reddit, and then a few hours later to write, “Guys I’m fine, please stop worrying about me LOL. You know I like to be overdramatic. Carry on!!”



The Reactions Online Are Mixed

There is currently mass confusion online as to whether or not to take Etika’s threats seriously, which is a double-edged sword. It’s obviously devastating to believe that he posted a goodbye video before taking his own life, but it’s also extremely sad if he thinks posting fake suicide threats are a fun way to gain followers and/or attention. The responses online are a mixture of fear, sadness, confusion, worry, and those who believe Etika is once again clowning around.

Not sure exactly what's going on with @Etika , but I hope everything is okay with him. I love watching Etika when I get a chance and it pains me to see someone going through mental illness like this. #etika — 𝐍𝐄𝐎𝐍𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ネオンブラック (@brutalfistfuck) June 20, 2019

With this talk about depression, suicide, and just general mental health going on with Etika, I just wanted to provide everyone with the suicide hotline number. If there is anyone. And I mean ANYONE whether you know me or not. My dms are open. 1-800-273-8255 The line is 24/7 — Noah L (@ndoggydogable) June 20, 2019

Honestly I feel like Etika is faking this but I COULD be wrong. I’m sorry but these screenshots are really bad and I can’t really believe these break downs anymore. If this is real I hope he can find the right support he needs and he gets well soon. https://t.co/hBX7rymPik — Alex Szubka (@SzubkaAlex) June 20, 2019

Etika just posted a suicide note, what the hell. I hope he’s trolling, bc this is serious. — Formerly Weeaboo_Media (@EETKEK27) June 20, 2019

His Ex-Girlfriend Alice Pitka Doesn’t Have Any Updates

Fueling the situation, the gamer who rose to fame testing new Nintendo products, his ex-girlfriend Alice Pika seems to confirm that she has no idea what’s happening. She tweeted “Sorry to everyone I haven’t responded to, I’m fine and just got off the phone with a special someone… But enough about me! I don’t know anymore than what you guys know about Etika but that’s because he chose not to share that info with me, and I’m choosing not to investigate.”

Sorry to everyone I haven't responded to, I'm fine and just got off the phone with a special someone. 👀 But enough about me! I don't know anymore than what you guys know about Etika but that's because he chose not to share that info with me, and I'm choosing not to investigate. — Alice 🏖️ (@TheAlicePika) June 20, 2019

She followed that tweet up by saying, “He hasn’t reached out to me and I’m not going to call him again. Only if he feels like he needs my help will I help him but of course there will be limits. I’m not even sure his friends would answer my calls if I tried, that’s how bad my relationship with that man is.”

Ayeeee changed my profile pic and reminded me of back when we first got Bombay. Etika fucking LOVES this cat! Hope these pictures can bring some positivity into this dark situation. He's in pain but not harmed, I'm sure of it. Have faith that he's gonna take his health seriously pic.twitter.com/p3n0r0dnCc — Alice 🏖️ (@TheAlicePika) June 20, 2019

Pitka closed on her thoughts on the matter with a positive note, posting photos of Etika’s favorite cats for everyone to “have faith” that he’s okay.

THERE ARE CLUES THAT HIS VIDEO MIGHT’VE BEEN PRE-PLANNED

bruh I swear to god if this whole etika suicide note thing is fake AGAIN pic.twitter.com/IDupaTia5b — sippy cup jim (@CupPump) June 20, 2019

During a chat Etika appears to ask “When should I have my next mental break down ya’ll?” to which someone answered, “June 20. A few days after most people should be out of school.” Etika then responded, “gotchu imma put that sh*t in my calendar.”

Keem, who Etika makes a shout out to in his “I’m Sorry” video, tweeted that he was trying to make contact with him, and is worried since the video appears to have been a scheduled upload at exactly midnight.

The scariest thing about this Etika video where he’s basically saying he’s not going to be around anymore. He uploaded at midnight but it was filmed in the day meaning it’s a scheduled upload & if he really did off himself it’s too late. Trying to make contact now. pic.twitter.com/RayR6XN9XW — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 20, 2019

ETIKA’S FULL WRITTEN DESCRIPTION of the ‘I’M SORRY’ VIDEO

“I’m sorry for betraying all of your trust. I’m sorry for the manipulative things I’ve done, and I’m sorry I never sought help for myself.

I’ve made my bed, and now I’ve got to sleep in it. Please learn from my example. Don’t be like me. Don’t push away the people that care about you.

I’ve always lived my life as a 🤡, so I guess that’s all my “legacy” will amount up to. Don’t let this social media shit consume you the way it did me. I pushed away and hurt so many of you.

The good times however! MAN were they good. I’ve lived an incredible life filled with thrills and happiness. Even though I always was an odd ball out, I used that as my strength and brought together an incredible community of insane wild bois just like me. God I’ll miss you all so much.

I was mentally troubled, and far to stoneheaded to admit it, far too stubborn to face it, and far too scared now to deal with it.

God… I’m so sorry I hurt you all so badly. I’m so sorry I betrayed you all. I mislead so many of you, I manipulated, I lied, I shifted blame… I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it.

As far as we know, there is no life after death. My time ends now, but if there is a way for me too, I’ll send you all as many blessings as I can from the other side.

Thank you all for helping to making my life the incredible tale it was. ✨ I’m sorry it had to end on such a heartbreaking note. Though I know for SURE hella people are gonna prolly laugh at it LOL I just hope there’s at least some fresh me-me’s that come of it. I’m dying as a guy hated by a lot of people, so I know you all won’t let me down haha.

Well, that’s my cue. Time for me to go. I mean this with every bit of my heart…

Take care of yourselves, and of course, as usual, please have yourself a damn good one.

Overall, there’s also a lot of fake and misinformation floating around Twitter, and as of now, there hasn’t been any confirmation of police involvement or of Etika’s exact whereabouts. This post will continue to updated as new information comes in.

