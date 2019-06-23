‘Euphoria’ Fans Say Fezco (Angus Cloud) Looks Astonishingly Like Mac Miller

One of the main characters on Euphoria is Rue’s friend Fezco, played by Angus Cloud. Fans are already commenting on how Fezco looks surprisingly like Mac Miller, and they’re wondering if that was intentional.

Fezco dropped out of high school in the series and he’s currently a drug dealer. But he has a big heart and truly cares about Rue. In the first episode, he worries about her health and sobriety. He may also draw your attention because you can see what looks like a clear scar on his head. (The scar is actually the actor’s and not created for the show, if you look at other photos.)

Angus Cloud portrays Fezco. On IMDB, this is his first acting credit.

Fans have been quick to point out just how much Cloud looks like Mac Miller.

The dealer (Fezco) reminded me of Mac Miller so much. Heartbreaking. 😭 #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/ptueSHuGC0 — Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) June 17, 2019

was it intentional for fezco to look and sound like mac miller or is that just a coincidence — regina (@mcufarmiga) June 17, 2019

fezco looks like mac miller tbh — kett || #renewtheoa (@celestialhoamer) June 17, 2019

Fezco is giving me Mac Miller vibes. #EuphoriaHBO — aika (@aikalei) June 17, 2019

Some think that Angus Cloud would be perfect to play Mac Miller one day.

ANGUS CLOUD NEEDS TO PLAY MAC MILLER IN A BIOPIC pic.twitter.com/jCJGWcxVSu — squilliam fancyson🦕🏳️‍🌈 (@WilsenOlsen) June 19, 2019

Other fans have said that their resemblance makes them sad, because it reminds them of how much they miss Mac Miller.

Fezco lowkey looks like Mac Miller and I started crying all over again 😔😔😔 — Detective Boyle (@Eeeeevilyn) June 17, 2019

fezco reminds me of mac miller. i can’t 😭 — hot girl mai. (@MAlllPOWER) June 18, 2019

You know what’s really messing me up right now? I look at Fezco and all I can see is Mac Miller. #EuphoriaHBO — The94percent (@the94percent) June 17, 2019

Mac Miller death was heartbreaking to fans around the world. He was found unresponsive at his home in September 2018. He was pronounced dead of a suspected drug overdose. The Los Angeles Coroner’s office later determined that Miller died of an accidental overdose from fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine.

Some fans wonder if Cloud’s casting was partly because of how much he resembles Miller. Nothing has been said to indicate this, but it’s a fascinating theory.