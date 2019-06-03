‘Fear the Walking Dead’ & ‘NOS4A2’ Runtime: How Long Are the Shows Tonight?

AMC is changing things up tonight with the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead and the series premiere of NOS4A2. The runtimes for these shows are different tonight, with each show airing longer than you might expect.

Tonight, Fear the Walking Dead is running an extra five minutes long. The show premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern, but it ends at 10:05 p.m. Eastern. So fans will get an extra five minutes in the season premiere.

That means NOS4A2 is starting a little later than you might expect. It premieres at 10:05 p.m. Eastern. Then we get even more time with this show, as it airs until 11:19 p.m. Eastern. So in total, NOS4A2 has a runtime of about 14 minutes, not counting commercials.

Longer runtimes aren’t completely unusual for AMC. They’ve been known to sometimes have longer episodes for Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead. Usually, those are the only shows that they have longer runtimes for, although they might deviate from that on occasion. It looks like they’re really excited about the new vampire series, which is likely part of the reason they decided to give the premiere an even longer runtime than they’re giving to the season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

Here’s a description for NOS4A2: “Based on Joe Hill’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story. It follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him.”

Here are previews for both shows: