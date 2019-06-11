‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 4: When Will It Become Available?

If you’re already binge-watched the first three episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, you’re in luck, because episode four will be released tonight.

Season 3, Episode 4 will premiere Wednesday, June 12, at 12am ET on Hulu. On the West Coast, that means it will be available at 9pm on Tuesday.

Last week, viewers were welcomed with three episodes of the show. By the end of episode one, June made it clear she was going to do everything in her power to bring down Gilead. She decided to stay in Gilead instead of escaping to Canada with Emily, and it became abundantly clear that she won’t be going down without a fight.

At one point in time, though, barrier walls are broken when June had a heartwrenching conversation with Hannah’s adoptive mother about ‘their’ daughter. They discussed her loves, her habits; what makes her tick.

Meanwhile, things were seemingly crumbling between Fred and Serena in the Waterford household. While Serena was once a committed member of team Gilead, she’s now a rebel, fighting against the rigidity of the imposed structure.

Tonight’s episode, titled “God Bless the Child”, shows Elisabeth Moss’s June once again preparing to undermine Gilead. In the words of Hypale, “Her interactions with Commander Lawrence have imbued her with a sense of ownership in her quest for allies of every stripe.”

In a recent interview with CBS News, actress and producer Elisabeth Moss discussed her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, and the long journey she’s had to get to where she is today.

“I do understand how rare it is to kind of get to where I’ve gotten to. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, yeah, since I was six years old,” she said. “So, there’s been many more years of being unemployed, and broke, than the opposite. So, sometimes I wake up and go, it’s just nice to have a job!… It’s just nice to have a job that I love.”

Asked by the news outlet why she was attracted to the role in the first place, she said, “I just thought that she had this need to survive, and the need to survive for the love of someone… I also loved that she’s a heroine, but she has no special powers, you know? She has the special powers that a mother has, that a wife has. … I think she becomes more and more of a heroine as the show goes on, as she kind of rises to the challenges around her.”

Be sure to tune into The Handmaid’s Tale, which will be released tonight on Hulu at 12am ET, 9pm PT.