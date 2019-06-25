‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 6, titled “Household,” airs Wednesday, June 26 at 12 a.m. ET. The episode will cover the aftermath of the Waterfords’ publicity stunt to get Nicole back, as well as their continued efforts to convince the Canadian government that she, and other babies born in Gilead, belong to Gilead. (Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

The promo below shows Fred organizing another plea video, which has June questioning Serena on how many more videos he plans to make. Serena answers “as many as it takes,” and explains that seeing Nicole “changed everything” for her, so it sounds like she might have been the one behind creating the videos in the first place.

It looks like June isn’t going to go down without a fight however, as another scene shows her saying “I am Nicole’s mother and I want her to stay in Canada.” It’s unclear if she is speaking to another camera, or to a Canadian government official of some kind, so viewers will have to tune in tonight to find out.

Another shot shows Fred, Serena and June in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., standing across from a disturbing, giant cross in place of what used to be the Washington Monument. In front of them kneels dozens of Handmaids with red scarves drawn over their faces. June is also wearing the same red mask in this picture shared on Hulu’s Instagram page for the show.

With the Waterfords’ first video being broadcast across the continent, it’s likely that Luke will be facing some repercussions for taking custody of Nicole, although we aren’t sure how the Canadian government will react just yet. We don’t think the government will just give her back to Gilead, but Luke will probably be questioned on his relation to the baby and if he should be the one taking care of her. We also expect there to be some significant fallout from the Waterfords’ publicity stunt in terms of how the two countries move forward with the “kidnapping.” Will Gilead declare war on Canada if the country doesn’t agree to hand over Nicole?

It also looks like June will find out some interesting news about Nick’s past, and his hand in helping Gilead rise to power. In the promo above, June questions Serena about Nick’s life before he was the Waterfords’ driver.

Serena tells June that Nick “served Gilead” as a “soldier in a crusade,” and that Gilead “wouldn’t be here without him,” indicating that Nick probably had a pretty big hand in helping Gilead rise to power. Serena also asks “all this time you spent together and he never mentioned anything?”

If you’re not caught up to episode 6 just yet, you still have time to binge the first five episodes of the season. You can also read a recap of episode 5, titled “Unknown Caller,” below, if you need a refresher. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

