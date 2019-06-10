Kim Kardashian West Shares First Photo of Baby Psalm on Instagram

Fans of the Kardashian-West family were treated to a first up-close look at Kim and Kanye’s new baby boy, Psalm, when Kim shared a photo of the sleeping baby on Instagram on Monday, June 10. Psalm, the couple’s fourth child and second son, was born on May 9, 2019.

The photo quickly amassed over 1 million likes in the first 30 minutes it was posted, which is no surprise since Kim has over 141 million followers on Instagram to-date. Along with the sweet photo of 4-week-old baby Psalm sleeping with his hands over his head in a white long-sleeved onesie, Kim wrote simply in the caption “Psalm Ye.” Ye is Kanye’s nickname so fans are suspecting that Ye might be the baby’s middle name, in honor of his father. This would make sense, since a source told People after Psalm’s first name was announced “Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way. Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”

The baby, like their third child, Chicago, was carried and delivered by a surrogate; however, the surrogate the family used this time was a different one than the woman who carried Chicago.

When he was born, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that “The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.” Kanye West has famously been hosting a weekly “Sunday Service,” which Kardashian has shared with fans on social media, so it is possible that that routine and significant part of their lives played a role in his name, too.