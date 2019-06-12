MAFS 2019 Premiere: Season 9 Time & Channel

Married At First Sight is back for an all-new season, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the latest installment of the reality series.

The season 9 premiere will air tonight, Wednesday, on Lifetime at 9pm ET/PT.

The show follows couples– paired up by relationship experts– who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples tie the knot and leave for their honeymoon. When they return home, they live together for eight weeks.

After that, they must decide if they want to stay together or separate.

The panel of experts who decides on the pairing consists of psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor, and Pastor Calvin Roberson. Who did they match up this season? What couples will we meet tonight?

Deonna McNeil and Gregory Okotie

Deonna, 30, works as an operations manager. Gregory, 32, is the owner of a math learning center. He grew up in a single-parent household and isn’t one to “shy away from conflict.”

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Elizabeth, 32, is an account executive, while Jamie, 35, is a financial technician. TV Insider writes, “While Elizabeth occasionally has trouble with showing affection, Jamie is working on getting less riled up about the small things in life. Both are looking for a long-lasting bond.”

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell

Keith is a mentor and coach in his community, while Iris is a non-profit program coordinator. Both are 27.

According to his bio on Lifetime, Keith does not believe in divorce. He is more spiritual than religious but is the son of parents who have been married for nearly 30 years and grandparents who have been together for 55.

Religion plays a big role in Iris’ life, and she has chosen to stay a virgin until marriage, something that has been teased in the promos for this season as having a large effect on the couples’ relationship.

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles

Matthew, 31, is a professional international basketball player. Amber, 27, is a middle school teacher and is searching for “someone who values family just as much as she does”, according to TV Insider.

Matthew’s parents recently divorced, and he has a strained relationship with them. He also has to manage a very busy schedule and is looking for someone who can be understanding of the fact that he’s often very busy. Will Amber, who has an identical twin sister and hopes to find a family-oriented husband, be the one?

Be sure to tune into the Season 9 premiere of Married at First Sight tonight at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime to find out.