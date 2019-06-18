How Long Is the MTV Movie & TV Awards Tonight? When Does It End?

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are tonight, June 17, starting at 9/8c. The ceremony, which honors the year’s best in film and television, is taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and MTV will be broadcasting the night’s events on their network channel.

According to MTV’s TV schedule, the awards show is supposed to run 2 hours and 2 minutes long, which means it ends at 11:02pm ET. MTV will air a rerun of the show immediately after, starting at 11:02pm ET and again at 1:04am ET.

If you are not able to watch the show from start to finish, a complete list of the night’s winners will be updated by MTV live; you can find the full list of winners here.

Zachary Levi, the star of the new superhero comedy Shazam!, is the event’s host and his monologue will open the show with jokes at his expense and the expense of some of the night’s top nominees. Expect to see more skits and laughter-inducing moments led by Levi throughout the 2-hour show. Before the show began, he shared photos of his red carpet look on Instagram, writing “This is it! The @mtv Movie&TV Awards are finally here, tonight at 9pm! I can’t promise that you’ll find my hosting even slightly adequate, but HOT DAMN if my style team didn’t make me feel prettier than when I rang in my Quinceañera a few years back!”

Tune in to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 17 at 9/8c on MTV.