MTV Movie & TV Awards: List of Presenters

Tonight, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will air at 9pm ET/PT on MTV.

Hosted by Zachary Levi, the show will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Tessa Thompson. Other presenters include Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss.

The latter three actresses will be starring in the new mob drama The Kitchen. In the words of The Hollywood Reporter, the film is “is centered on the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over and running the business after the FBI does a sweep of the mafia and several men are arrested.”

Avengers, Game of Thrones, and RBG lead tonight’s nominations, with four nods each. And for the first time, MTV has eliminated gender from the acting categories. The nominees for Best Performance in a Movie include Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give, Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, Lupita Nyong’o from US, Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody, and Sandra Bullock from Bird Box. The nominees for Best Performance in a Show include Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale, Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin, Jason Mitchell in The Chi, and Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Recently, MTV announced that they would be handing out two prestigious awards at tonight’s show: the Generation Award and the Trailblazer Award. The Rock will receive the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith will be receiving the Trailblazer Award at the ceremony.

In a recent interview with NBC Log Angeles, Levi, who is hosting the ceremony, admitted that he’s a bit nervous to host tonight’s gig. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever hosted… There are some nerves starting to build a little. … But I want to encourage people and not take things too seriously. I want myself and everyone else to feel at ease and feel like they’re in their safe place.”

The actor is also up for his own award tonight in the categories of Best Hero and Comedic Performances for his role in ‘Shazam!’ Levi, 38, received critical acclaim for his leading role of Chuck Bartowski in the series Chuck. He’s also appeared on Broadway, starring as Georg Nowack in She Loves Me, for which he received a Tony nomination. And in 2010, Levi voiced the character of Flynn Rider in Tangled.

Be sure to tune into Levi, and the rest of the A-Listers, at tonight’s 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.