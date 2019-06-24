‘NOS4A2U’ Episode 4: Christmasland Photos & When We’ll See More

Tonight on NOS4A2U, we got the first glimpse of Christmasland. Here are photos and details about when we can expect to see more. This post will have major spoilers for Episode 4, along with spoilers in the form of photos of Christmasland from a future episode.

First, at the end of Episode 4, we finally got to see a glimpse of Christmasland. Fans were thinking we’d never see Christmasland, the object of Charles Manx’s obsession, but we finally did.

It’s disturbing how beautiful Christmasland is.

But the children in Christmasland are locked behind a gate.

And they all are becoming deformed.

You can also see that the gate of Christmasland has a creepy face on it that is not welcoming at all.

If Haylie is any indication, then the children that Manx takes are not only feeding his eternal youth (however fleeting it may be), but they are also turning into some type of horrific creature themselves. Haylie appeared to kill someone in tonight’s episode, so it seems she’s being turned into some kind of demon the longer she’s inside the Wraith.

Future Photos of Christmasland

There are spoilers for Episode 7 below.

This isn’t the last time we’ll see Christmasland on the show, but we won’t see this terrifyingly beautiful place again until Episode 7. At that point, we’ll get to actually go inside Christmasland and things will get even creepier.

This article isn’t going to spoil what actually happens inside Christmasland in Episode 7, but we will share photos of what we see inside Christmasland.

So we’ll be seeing more of Christmasland in a future episode, but it’s only going to add to the horrifying terror of a land that looks beautiful and peaceful, but is actually destroying the children who are brought to it.