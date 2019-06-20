Paige Drummond, Ree Drummond’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paige Drummond is “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s daughter. Paige, 19, was arrested and accused of public intoxication in April 2019.

Ree Drummond has four children with her husband, Ladd. Two daughters, Alex and Paige, and two sons, Bryce and Todd, who were homeschooled. The family lives on a secluded ranch close to Pawhuska, Oklahoma. In 2011, Ree became a household name after her cooking blog, The Pioneer Woman, was turned into a television show on the Food Network.

1. Court Records Say That Paige Drummond Was Found in Possession of an Open Container of Beer

Radar Online was the first to report that Paige was taken into custody in her home state of Oklahoma, in the city of Stillwater on April 12. Paige was accused of public intoxication and possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age. The gossip site says, citing documents, that when police approached Paige she “did appear in a drunken condition. If found guilty on both charges, Paige could have faced up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $500.

The Radar report adds that by May 2, Paige had paid over $400 in fines. As a result, her record was expunged and the charges dismissed. Paige did not post on her Instagram page between March 25 and April 21 when she made a post celebrating Easter.

2. In 2018, Paige Began Attending the University of Arkansas, Receiving a Viral Sendoff From Her Mother in the Process

In August 2018, Paige began attending the University of Arkansas. Her mother paid tribute to her child saying in an Instagram post, “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder. Through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”

A couple of days before that post, Ree posted a photo celebrating her daughter’s achievements saying, “My sweet beautiful girl leaves for college this week. I have no words. I actually do have words, but I can’t let them out right now for fear the dam will break.” Upon taking up residence at the school, Paige’s dorm room design was covered by Southern Living.

In February 2019, Paige took her sorority sisters to her home in Pawhuska. Her mother posted a photo of the gettogether with the caption, “Paige and her Arkansas friends, Fayettechillin’ on the ranch. Walter was honored to be a part of their sorority, if only for a day. #kappakappabasset.” Paige is a member of the University of Arkansas’ Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Ree wrote in a blog post that one of Paige’s sorority sisters, Mary, worked as an intern for the family before attending college.

3. Paige Is Currently in a Relationship With a Boy Named Matt

Paige is in a relationship with a boy named Matt. In her last Instagram post before her arrest was made public, Paige paid tribute to Matt on his birthday saying, “my favorite guy is 21! so thankful for everything about you and everything that you do for me :) cheers to you, birthday boy!!”

4. Ree Drummond Has a Reputation as a Strict Parent

When discussing parenting, Ree has a reputation as a strict parent. Prior to Paige’s arrest, she was quoted as saying that she did not want to use the word “boyfriend” to describe the boys who hung around with her daughters. Ree told Radar Online that the reason she doesn’t use the word isn’t “in denial or afraid to face the fact” but is because she thinks it’s annoying to refer to people as her “daughter’s boyfriend.”

When blogging about her family’s 2018 July 4th celebrations, Ree said that Paige’s “nice friend Matt” was present “climbing the wall and riding the mechanical bull and having fun.”

5. Paige’s Sister Graduated From Texas A&M Recently

Paige’s oldest sister, Alex, 21, recently graduated from Texas A&M. In 2018, Alex was recorded drinking beer at a college party. Ree even commented on the video of her daughter drinking writing, “How long does it take to microwave a 25-pound turkey?” a reference to a viral joke. Prior to her college days, Alex could be seen as a ranch hand on her mother’s show. Alex is now dating a boy named Mauricio, according to posts on her Instagram page.

