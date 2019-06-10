Ryan Edwards’ Drug Problems, Rehab & Arrests Timeline

Ryan Edwards, star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG, is back on the show after a short stint in rehab and some jail time for a drug charge he received back in 2018. In a promo for tonight’s season premiere, the star and his wife Mackenzie Standifer are shown spending time with their 8-month-old son Jagger and her family as they discuss his recent stay in rehab dealing with substance abuse issues.

Edwards shares another child, 10-year-old Bentley, with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, who is conflicted about talking to her ex following his release, according to the promo. The last time the two communicated, Bookout was forced to take out a protective order for her family due to violent threats he made, and the reality star wasn’t quite sure if she was ready to talk to him just yet. Court documents obtained by E! News shows Bookout claimed Edwards had threatened to hurt her and take their son.

“There are two things you don’t f*ck with when it comes to me—my kids and my husband.” 👏@MaciBookout thinks about meeting up with Ryan on tomorrow night's 2-hour #TeenMomOG premiere at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/XMMtTS2y49 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) June 9, 2019

“He had a lot of stuff he wanted to say and apologize for, but I’m not sure I’m in a place where I can keep my s— together, if that makes sense,” she tells husband Taylor McKinney on the promo above. “I’m still angry.”

Edwards already had a long history with drug abuse and a lengthy criminal record before the incident with Bookout. Edwards was arrested in July, 2018 in Red Bank, Tennessee and was charged with simple possession of heroin, just months after he was released from jail for violating terms of his probation stemming from another prior heroin possession charge. Edwards was also arrested earlier this year in January for theft of services; citing police documents, TMZ reports that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without pay his $36 bill last month, and the bartender called police.

On his wedding day to Standifer in May 2017, Edwards also allegedly drove to the courthouse while under the influence. He was filmed falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. He entered treatment and left after just 21 days, Radar reports.

Edwards’ battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show for several years, as well as his stints in rehab. People reports that back in 2017 Edwards was spending upwards of $10,000 a week on drugs.

‘Teen Mom’ dad Ryan Edwards is out of jail after heroin arrest https://t.co/btuHt8HpEH pic.twitter.com/Ks8Af353Ee — Page Six (@PageSix) August 1, 2018

“He said that he was using three times a day,” Standifer said. “Ten thousand dollars a week!” She also claimed that Bookout was one of Edwards’ relapse triggers, claiming she was part of the reason he struggled with drug addiction and couldn’t stay clean.

Standifer and Edwards actually quit Teen Mom: OG following one of Edwards’ stints in rehab, although reports have surfaced in the last few days that the couple has signed back on to the MTV reality series. According to Radar, the couple returned to the series because they needed the money.

“They went through all their money,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “That is the only reason they continue to film.” Standifer is only working part time at her father’s insurance company, and the couple is currently living with Edwards’ parents. “It’s rent free and free childcare,” the source said. “Jen [Edwards’ mom] helps with the kids a lot.”

Edwards and Standifer announced that they quit the series in July 2018 because they claimed the network didn’t want to show him as a recovering addict, Radar reports.

