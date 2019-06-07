How to Watch the Tonys 2019 Red Carpet Online

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards are Sunday, June 7, at 8pm ET. The awards show, which honors the year’s best work on Broadway, will air on CBS. James Cordon is hosting the event this year and it will feature performances and award presentations from Broadway’s biggest stars.

Don't miss the 2019 Tony Awards "Live from the Red Carpet" show!

Hosted by @DDirecto and past #TonyAwards-nominee @montegoglover

.

.

This Sunday, June 9 beginning at 5pm ET

Watch LIVE on Twitter from @CBS pic.twitter.com/LAk99rfMTF — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 6, 2019

Before the show begins, the night’s presenters, guests, and nominees will walk the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Denny Directo and Tony Award-nominee Montego Glover will be hosting CBS and Entertainment Tonight’s red carpet live coverage. You can watch their coverage of arrivals and interviews on CBS’s Twitter page here, or the ET Live website here. Coverage begins at 5pm ET.

Playbill will be streaming their coverage of the red carpet on their Facebook Live, co-hosted by Ruthie Fierberg and Felicia Fitzpatrick. If you plan to watch their coverage, they recommend following Playbill on Facebook and turning on live video notifications.

According to EW, viewers should also expect to see appearances by Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller and Catherine O’Hara, Kelli O’Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley, BeBe Winans, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Michael Shanno. It is likely that many of those stars will walk the red carpet before the Tonys start.

The night’s nominees will be walking the red carpet in designer looks, and many will stop and answer interview questions for the benefit of those fans tuning in to the live carpet coverage, including Eva Noblezada, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels, and Adam Driver. For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here. The cast of this year’s best play, musical, and revival categories should also be in attendance; Hadestown, Tootsie, Oklahoma!, and The Ferryman are frontrunners this year.

Since James Cordon is hosting the show this year, he is expected to be heavily featured on the red carpet, in addition to this year’s nominees. Tony Award-winning actress Judith Light will be awarded Isabelle Stevenson Award, so she will be a major point of focus for interviewers and photographers on the carpet.

As an added bonus for Broadway fans this year, the musical Be More Chill partnered with MelodyVR to offer a virtual reality backstage experience into what it is like to be a Tony Award nominee. According to Broadway.com, the “exclusive experience” features “2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis, in which he takes viewers through a tour of the Tony Awards suite at Sofitel New York, before heading to his new Broadway musical Be More Chill. The content will be released in companion with the CBS special At the Tonys as the community gears up for Broadway’s biggest night.” If you do not own a VR-compatible device, the video content has been uploaded to YouTube for your viewing convenience.

Tune in to the 2019 Tony Awards, Sunday, June 7, at 8pm ET on CBS.