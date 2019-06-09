Tony Awards 2019 Time & Channel

The 2019 Tony Awards is here. The awards ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The ceremony will be streamed live, unless you live on the West Coast, in which case it will be pushed back to 8 p.m. PT. The Tony Awards will be broadcast until 11 p.m. ET, or 11 p.m. PT depending on your time zone.

The Tony Awards will also be streamed live on CBS All Access, but streaming is only available in “select markets,” so some subscribers cannot be guaranteed they can see the show live. The ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and celebrate a slew of the top Broadway plays and musicals. James Corden will serve as the host. He previously hosted the 70th Annual Tony Awards in 2016, and won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Program for his performance.

Corden told CNN that despite his prior success, hosting the Tony Awards still gives him anxiety. “I get nerves to an almost crippling degree. I actually went to see someone about it at one point because it was getting to a point where I was so nervous it was unmanageable,” he said. “This is a few years ago now, and then he taught me this thing that you’ve got to see nerves as a good thing. You’re only ever nervous when you want to do your best. You’re only ever nervous when something matters.”

“So when nerves come, you’ve got to go, ‘Oh my God, this is great. I’m doing something that is important to me, and this is great that this thing has turned up to help me’,” Corden added. “We are going to try and put on a show that is worthy of the incredible performers that are in that room that do it eight times a week. Our aim is just to celebrate them and the incredible year that they’ve had and try to move the show along with fun and efficiency.” As far as political humor is concerned, Corden said that he doesn’t have plans to rock the boat. “We have no real plans to get particularly political at the moment, (but) I mean we are still writing a lot of the show.”

In addition to Corden, there are several celebrities who will appear as presenters. Some of the most notable include Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and Michael Shannon.

Meanwhile, stage and screen stars like Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver, and Laurie Metcalf are up for acting categories, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.