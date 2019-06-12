Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette featured more drama, dates, eliminations, and the group’s first trip abroad this season. Hannah Brown made some great progress with some of the men vying for her heart, and also faced the doubts she’s been having as a result of conflict within the house.

Beware of spoilers beyond this point and stop reading if you do not want to know what happened on episode 5 of The Bachelorette.

The episode began with a continuation from last week’s drama between the Lukes. Luke S. attempted to explain himself to Hannah, before blowing up at Luke P. and storming off, eliminating himself from the competition. Once the dust settled enough to continue forward with the night, Hannah eliminated Mateo Valles and John Paul Jones.

RT if you want one of Mike’s hugs 🥰 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oqvfiriEk9 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 12, 2019

The rose ceremony behind them, Hannah and her remaining men took their first trip of the season and traveled to Scotland for a week of dates. In Scotland, Hannah’s first date was a one-on-one with Mike. They had fun exploring Scotland together and after complimenting how fun, adventurous, and handsome he is, she ended up giving Mike the date rose.

Looks like @AlabamaHannah found a better use for a pool table 😏🎱 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LusJWtfCHU — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 12, 2019

The group date this week found the men embracing Scottish culture and friendly competition in the “Highland Games.” The men wore kilts, wrestled, and threw axes, and afterward, Hannah moved her physical connection with a few of the men forward, sharing steamy make outs with Peter on a pool table and Tyler C. on a nearby bed. At the end of the date, Hannah said that she got a “new lease” on her relationship with one of the men on that date, and gave Jed the group date rose.

Finally, Hannah had a one-on-one date with Luke P. to get to the bottom of her conflicting feelings and the negative things she has been hearing about Luke from the other men in the house. Before the date began, she told the camera in an interview “either today is the first one-on-one date with my future husband, or it’s the first and last one-on-one date with Luke.”

After briefly walking through a field of flowers, the two sat on a cliff by the water and Luke brought up the drama over the past couple of weeks and asked Hannah if there was anything she wanted to talk about. Hannah began to get frustrated as Luke told her it didn’t add up that the men had bad things to say about him because everyone he’s ever met has “loved” him. She called him boastful and said she wanted to be with someone who other people were drawn to, before walking away over him not expressing his emotions to her. As they continued exploring the area and a nearby castle, Hannah expressed that she wants to get to know him rather than him just saying what he thinks she wants to hear.

“This is not how I pictured tonight going…” 👀 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CLP42yZf41 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 12, 2019

She told the camera she can’t make excuses for him when she hasn’t been making excuses for anyone else, and their conflict continued during the dinner portion of the date and she gave Luke S. the date rose. The episode ended before Hannah could decide if she was going to give Luke a rose.

Fans of the show will have to wait until next week to find out the fate of Hannah and Luke S.’s relationship. The Bachelorette returns to its normal schedule next week, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.