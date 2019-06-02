‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Finale Schedule: What Time & Channel Does WCTH Air?

The Hallmark favorite When Calls the Heart is airing its season finale on The Hallmark Channel tonight. Here are all the details on WCTH’s schedule and what time the finale is airing.

Time & Channel for the WCTH Season 6 Finale

Finale Date: When Calls the Heart‘s finale premieres tonight, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Finale Time: The episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). The episode will be one hour long.

Finale Channel: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Fans have a lot of predictions about what’s going to happen tonight. We’ll see baby Jack’s christening, which will be fun. More than likely, Jack Sr.’s mom and Elizabeth’s mom won’t be there. Jack’s brother probably won’t be there either. Fans have noted that he seemed to just mysteriously “disappear” from the show, but it was never really addressed. He was last seen at Jack and Elizabeth’s wedding, where he had become a wealthy professional, but we haven’t seen him since.

Some think that Abigail will be recast and Elizabeth will get a phone call indicating Abigail will be back next season. Others think we won’t hear anything about Abigail and she’ll be gone from the show for good at this point.

The town’s festival is also going to be a fun watch.

It also seems like the show is setting up Lee and Rosemary to adopt, now that it appears that Rosemary can’t have children. Maybe they will adopt the little boy who’s currently staying with them. Some fans think that if they adopt in the finale it will be rushed, but it really feels like the show is heading in that direction.

It looks like we’ll also see some drama between Elizabeth and her two potential new love interests. It’s probably a little too soon for Elizabeth to be moving on romantically, but the two men who are interested in her may not feel the same way.