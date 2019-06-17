Zachary Levi Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Zachary Levi’s age and height are about to be Googled a-whole-lot tonight as he hosts the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The actor is 38 years old and he is 6’4″ tall.

Levi is best known for his role in the television series Chuck. He is also the voice of the character Flynn Ryder in Disney’s Tangled (both the film and the television series). If you’re looking to watch him in something that’s more current, you can catch him in Shazam which was released back in April. He also plays the role of Benjamin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

He was previously married to Missy Peregrym but the two split in 2015. According to Who’s Dated Who, Levi is currently single.

He Was Born in 1980 in Louisiana & Is the Middle Child

The Chuck star was born Zachary Levi Pugh on September 29, 1980. He is the second of three children born to Susan and Darrell Pugh. He has an older sister, Sarah, and a younger sister, Shekinah.

The Pugh family of five moved around the country quite a bit. Levi was born in Louisiana but ended up living in Ventura, California, where he attended high school. Levi moved to Los Angeles after he graduated.

When he broke into the entertainment business, Levi decided to drop his last name and has used his first and middle name as his “stage name” — and it stuck. He made his very first television appearance in Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie, a movie that aired on FX. He landed several other smaller roles before he got the gig that molded his career; he was cast as Chuck Bartowski in Chuck. The NBC show was on the air from 2007 through 2012.

He’s Super Tall at 6’4″ & His Physique Once Caused Fans to Wonder if His Muscles Were Fake

Levi officially joined the world of DC superheroes when he was cast in Shazam, landing the lead role. The 6’4″ actor got to wear a superhero suit, not unlike those who came before him (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, and Jason Momoa to name a few).

Shazam has very big muscles, which seemed a bit odd for Levi’s body type — although he is fit, he isn’t “jacked” by any means. While some fans were under the impression that he may have done some bodybuilding before landing the role, the photo above caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Back in March 2018, Men’s Health Magazine posted an article about Levi’s movie muscles and questioned whether or not they were fake. Check out a photo of Levi on set below:

The shirtless Instagram pic and the photo of Levi on set were taken about one month apart. Interestingly, Men’s Health posted an argument for fake muscles (he’s just a tall, thin guy) and one against (he put in serious work at the gym). And when the outlet asked Warner Bros for comment, the company declined — but the reason given was super interesting.

The company wanted “to preserve as much of the movie magic as possible while the film is still in production.”