Who Is Aziz Ansari’s Girlfriend? Meet Serena Skov Campbell

On July 9, Aziz Ansari released his first new stand-up special on Netflix since being the target of sexual misconduct allegations during the surge of the #MeToo movement last year. Entitled Aziz Ansari Right Now, while it might not be the funniest way to open a comedy special, the former Parks & Recreation star tackles the situation right away, and announced that he’d like to express himself “before we share this night together.”

Instead of weak apology, Ansari allows himself to be extremely vulnerable in the Spike Jonze directed special. “There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way,” he said. “After a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me, made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.”

While the Masters of None creator goes on to joke about the Indian Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and how much white people love the movie Crazy Rich Asians, amidst the viewers laughing during his show is longtime girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell, who posted a shout out to her boyfriend of nearly two years on Instagram. On Monday night, she captioned the photo of the director’s slate, “Azizs special “Right now” is out on @netflix tomorrow (9th) ❤️🎬👏 So incredibly proud of him and all the work and dedication he has put into making this hour. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I have. ❤️ @netflixisajoke @azizansari.”

Here’s what you need to know about Serena Skov Campbell….

She’s A Physicist

Aziz has chosen to date someone outside the industry. Serena Skov Campbell has a PhD in Physics, and posts pictures of herself working in the lab on Instagram. Originally, from Denmark, she studied toward her degree at London’s King College. She specializes in plasmonics, which is the study of electromagnetic fields.

According to her LinkedIn, Serena is also a mentor at Twinkly, ORYBT.

Aziz and Serena May Soon Tie the Knot

Aziz, 36, recently took his girlfriend to meet his grandmother in India, which is typically an introduction only made for those looking to soon wed. Aziz’s grandmother suffers from Alzheimers, and they visited her back in December. The couple has also spent time visited her family in Denmark.

They’ve Been Dating Since 2018

The couple were first spotted together in New York City in September, 2018. and since going public with their relationship, Aziz and Serena have been spotted watching tennis at the US Open, hanging out in Los Angeles, and she’s traveled all over to see his comedy shows, including Tennessee and Nashville.

Together, they’ve vacationed in Italy, Morocco, and Sri Lanka, for which she shared a photo of Aziz on Instagram with the caption, “My heart.”

