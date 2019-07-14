‘Big Little Lies’ Fan Theories: How Will the Show End?

Big Little Lies is coming to an end, and fans are curious how the show is going to wrap up. Will a few bombshells be dropped in the penultimate episode tonight? Will we learn something about Mary Louise that changes the lives of the Monterey Five? And what will happen to Bonnie, who has been spiraling out of control for a while now?

The Internet is bustling with a number of theories, and we’ve collected the most compelling ones below. Read on.

Fan Theories About How the Show Will End

1. Mary Louise is a survivor of abuse



One of the top theories out there is that Mary Louise is, like Celeste, a survivor of abuse. The theory floating on the Internet is that Mary Louise’s husband was abusive to both his son (which manifested in Perry becoming an abusive husband) and his wife, which explains Mary Louise’s aggression towards Celeste this season.

In Style writes, “This theory is that Mary Louise’s husband was possessive and abusive toward her, and perhaps their sons as well. Self-preservation in that kind of situation could’ve taught Perry to compartmentalize the two sides of his personality and, similarly, how Mary Louise learned to switch between the two sides of herself. The nervous fidgeting with her cross necklace could be an anxiety response, for that matter.”

2. Mary Louise Killed Her Husband

Alternate theories pose that Mary Louise is actually the one who murdered her husband. Cheat Sheet writes, “We know that Mary loved Perry and does not believe he is capable of doing anything wrong. With that in mind, some fans believe that Mary’s husband may have abused her, and that Perry learned to be violent via his father. If that is the case, then it is possible that Mart took matters into her own hands and killed her husband. In this manner, Perry’s story ended the same as his father, which would be a nice way to tie things together.”

It’s true that there’s plenty of mystery surrounding Mary Louise’s husband, so it would only make sense that the finale episode answers a few questions fans have about him.

Bonnie and Perry Have a History Together

We believe this theory is a little farfetched, but it’s interesting nonetheless. If Perry was the father of Bonnie’s daughter, that could explain why she’s been especially distraught over his passing.

And what about Bonnie? What’s with these drowning visions and dreams she’s having? Some fans out there think that it’s possible she’s going to drown at the end of the show– whether or not that’s self-imposed is still up for debate. Could Bonnie harm herself because of everything’s that’s gone on?

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Celeste is blindsided by Mary Louise; Gordon continues to disappoint Renata; Bonnie contemplates a solution to her mother’s suffering and her own ongoing guilt; Ed entertains an unusual proposition before catching Madeline in an unguarded moment.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Big Little Lies on HBO at 9pm ET.